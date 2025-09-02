Lapid: Netanyahu’s re-election would be the ‘end of Zionism’

( Sept. 2, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) declared on Monday that another electoral win for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition would spell “the end of Zionism” and the Jewish state.

“We are in an election year. Since 1948, there has not been a more critical year for the fate of the nation,” Lapid told activists at a party gathering, warning that if Netanyahu wins, “the state will fall apart.”

“There are two possibilities,” the opposition leader continued, “Either a successful, first-world country, loved worldwide, with liberal values and a love for tradition, or a violent and backward third-world country that turns Judaism into racism and seeks to dismantle our democracy.”

Lapid outlined Yesh Atid’s vision for an alternative government, vowing reforms including a constitution, education investment, anti-corruption measures, stronger protections for the judiciary and law enforcement, and “above all,” returning the remaining 48 hostages still held in Gaza.

Lapid urged voters to unite behind the Yesh Atid, “send home the Oct. 7 government” and prevent young Israelis from leaving the Jewish state, claiming that “there will be nothing left to save” two years from now if Netanyahu’s conservative government secures another election win.

Israel’s next national vote is scheduled to take place in 2026 unless the Netanyahu-led government collapses and early elections are called.

Netanyahu told i24News last month that “the public decided that, for now, I can bring security, stability, and peace,” saying his political fate could only be decided in an election. “When I think I have done all the things I need to do, I still have many tasks, [so] I will continue,” he said.