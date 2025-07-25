Largest Reconstructionist synagogue to sever ties with denomination over anti-Zionist stance

( July 25, 2025 / JNS)

Kehillat Israel, a Reconstructionist synagogue in Pacific Palisades, Calif., and the largest in the movement, stated that it plans to cut ties with the denominational body over the movement’s recent stances on Zionism and Israel’s legitimacy, according to an email sent to the congregation by the synagogue’s clergy.

“Over many decades, our clergy and lay leadership have stayed engaged with the movement, but over the past few years, our voice has been ignored,” read the email, obtained by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “Critical changes have taken place in Reconstructing Judaism … which have led us to conclude that it is in our best interest to sever our affiliation with the movement.”

“Notwithstanding the movement’s avowed affirmation of Israel’s right to exist, its recent actions say otherwise,” continued the statement from KI. “The Rabbinical College embraces students who are openly anti-Zionist and educates them for the rabbinate, something that is utterly at odds with other Jewish denominations,” the leaders wrote to members, adding that many graduates go on to lead anti-Zionist organizations.

Some of the leading voices promoting these movements, such as Jewish Voice for Peace, have come from Reconstructionist clergy and students.

“There can be many opinions about Israeli politics, but Israel’s legitimacy is inalienable, and that is a platform on which Kehillat Israel will stand,” stated the email. “The world needs to see that the Jewish people stand united in support of the people of Israel.”

The clergy is asking that congregants vote in favor of a bylaws change that would finalize the decision. KI also emphasized that the synagogue “will remain committed to the tenets of Reconstructionism,” and “how we pray will remain unchanged.”