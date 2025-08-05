Lebanon talks of Hezbollah disarming while its deputy leader rejects US demands

( Aug. 5, 2025 / JNS )

Lebanon’s government convened a highly anticipated Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to debate the disarmament of Hezbollah, responding to mounting U.S. pressure and concerns over potential Israeli escalation.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun gathered ministers at the Baabda presidential palace southeast of Beirut, with discussions stretching into the evening amid uncertainty over the outcome.

The United Arab Emirates state-owned English-language daily, The National, cited a senior Lebanese security source as saying that the Cabinet might issue only a vague statement or postpone decisions until later in the week.

During the meeting, Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Naim Qassem, rejected calls for disarmament, insisting that the terrorist group’s weapons are vital for defending Lebanon against Israeli attacks, which aim to prevent the Iranian proxy from rebuilding its terror infrastructure.

Qassem warned of retaliation if Jerusalem launched a wider conflict and instead called for a national defense strategy that recognizes the role of Hezbollah. He maintained that disarmament should only follow Israeli troop withdrawals and prisoner releases.

Last week, Qassem declared that demands for Hezbollah to disarm serve Israeli interests.

He also accused U.S. envoy Tom Barrack of using “intimidation and threats” with the aim of “aiding Israel.”

Hezbollah started launching missiles and rockets into northern Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, just one day after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in the south. Last fall, its leadership was decimated by a series of Israeli operations that exploded the pagers and walkie-talkies of terrorists, followed by intense Israeli airstrikes on its rocket arsenal. A ceasefire went into effect on Nov. 27.

Pressure has mounted from U.S. and Lebanese political factions for the group to disarm.

In June, Barrack proposed a roadmap under which Hezbollah would give up its weapons in exchange for Israel halting military strikes and withdrawing from remaining strategic positions in Southern Lebanon, contingent on Lebanon’s Cabinet issuing a clear commitment to disarm the terrorist group.