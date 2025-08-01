Leopard wounds worker at Jerusalem Biblical Zoo

( Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS )

A leopard attacked and seriously injured a staff member at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo on Friday morning.

Paramedics treated a 25-year-old man who was found unconscious with severe wounds to his neck, according to Magen David Adom. He was evacuated to Hadassah Medical Center in the capital’s Ein Kerem neighborhood for further treatment.

In August 2024, a crocodile attacked another zoo employee. The worker, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries to his body and face. A security guard opened fire on the crocodile, likely saving the worker’s life.

The Biblical Zoo has long played a vital role in public education and global conservation efforts. In 2023, it celebrated the birth of a South African giraffe named Eli. A year earlier, the zoo partnered with the Athens Zoo to bring a two-year-old Sumatran tigress from Jakarta to Jerusalem.

Also in 2022, visitors to the Biblical Zoo were charmed by its red pandas, Yin and Yang, as they frolicked after a rare snowfall.