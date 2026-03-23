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Marc Zell. Credit: Courtesy.

Marc Zell

The Sarajevo Haggadah, kept in a vault room surrounded by documents representing Catholic, Orthodox Jewish and Muslim faiths, Dec. 2, 2002. Credit: Kleinjp/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
How Iran’s shadow looms over the Sarajevo Haggadah and a sham seder in Congress
Attending it would lend legitimacy to malign actors backed by Tehran, who cloak themselves in Jewish victimhood while peddling hatred.
Mar. 23, 2026
Marc Zell