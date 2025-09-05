Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Met Council to deliver millions of pounds of food in NYC for High Holidays

“We’re delivering comfort, dignity and the reassurance that no one is forgotten,” David Greenfield, the council CEO, told JNS.

Aaron Bandler
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine (right) helps package food donations ahead of the High Holiday season for the Met Council at a United Jewish Council of the East Side (UJCES) food pantry, September 2025. Credit: Courtesy of the Met Council.
(Sept. 5, 2025 / JNS)

The Met Council intends to deliver 1.4 million pounds of kosher food to more than 200,000 Jews throughout the New York City metropolitan area for the High Holidays this year.

“Every year brings its challenges, but this year has been tough for so many families,” David Greenfield, council CEO, told JNS. “That’s why our mission is clear. No one in our community should ever have to decide between paying the rent or putting food on the table, least of all during the holiest days of the Jewish calendar.”

Met Council
Met Council CEO David Greenfield (left) and Daniel Valentino, food pantry manager for the United Jewish Council of the East Side, package food donations ahead of the High Holiday season, September 2025. Credit: Courtesy of the Met Council.

“We’re not just handing out groceries,” he said. “We’re delivering comfort, dignity and the reassurance that no one is forgotten.”

The nonprofit plans to deliver the food—including pasta, rice, challah, tuna, canned fruits and vegetables and fresh produce—via more than 140 partners and with help from more than 800 volunteers, who will work with Met Council staff.

“When 200,000 Jewish New Yorkers can sit down to a proper holiday meal, when they feel seen, supported and embraced—that’s more than charity,” Greenfield said. “That’s community.”

“That’s what it means to stand together, to take care of one another and to live our values in the most tangible way possible,” he said.

