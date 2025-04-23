Missile from Yemen triggers sirens in Haifa, Western Galilee

( April 23, 2025 / JNS)

A ballistic missile launched from Yemen triggered rocket sirens in northern Israel early on Wednesday, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

“An interceptor was launched toward the missile, and the missile was most likely successfully intercepted. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol,” the military said.

Magen David Adom confirmed there were no reports of casualties or damage. However, several individuals were treated for minor injuries sustained while running to shelter.

Residents reported hearing explosions in both Haifa and the Sharon region during the incident. The IDF said its forces remain on alert and are continuing to monitor threats originating from the south.

The Houthis, an Iranian-backed terrorist organization based in Yemen, have intensified attacks on Israel since October 2023, following the onset of the war between Israel and Hamas. The group, officially known as Ansar Allah, receives military and financial support from the Islamic Republic of Iran and was re-designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the Trump administration in January.

The escalation began after Hamas—a U.S.-designated terrorist organization—carried out the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre in southern Israel, killing over 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and kidnapping 251. That attack sparked a broader regional conflict involving multiple Iran-aligned groups.

In response to repeated Houthi strikes targeting both commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Israeli territory, the United States launched “Operation Rough Rider,” a large-scale campaign of air and naval strikes on March 15. This military effort, the most significant American action in the region during U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term, has aimed to degrade Houthi capabilities.

Despite ongoing U.S. and Israeli countermeasures, Houthi missile and drone attacks have continued, prompting air raid sirens in both central and northern Israel in recent weeks.