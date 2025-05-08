Montana Tucker meets hostage survivors on Israel solidarity trip

( May 8, 2025 / JNS)

Jewish-American entertainer and social media influencer Montana Tucker visited Israel this week as part of a solidarity mission organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement, highlighting ongoing efforts to support survivors of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

During her visit, Tucker toured Sheba Medical Center (Tel HaShomer), where she met with wounded civilians and Israel Defense Forces soldiers. There, she listened to firsthand accounts of survival and bravery in the face of the unprecedented Hamas-led attacks.

The emotional centerpiece of Tucker’s trip was a meeting with hostage survivors Emily Damari and Roni Gonen, who were abducted during the October 7 attacks and later released. The three posed for a photograph wearing shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Jewish Resilience.”

“Since October 7, Montana has been a brave and outspoken voice in support of Israel,” said Sasha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of the Combat Antisemitism Movement. “She has consistently used her vast platform to express solidarity with the Jewish State and tell Israel’s story, even while facing personal threats.”

Dratwa added that Tucker’s visit offered her “a first-hand look at what Jewish resilience against unspeakable cruelty looks like—and how the Jewish spirit was not broken, even in the most difficult circumstances.”

Tucker has more than 9 million followers across social platforms and has gained attention for speaking out against antisemitism and supporting the global Jewish community in the wake of recent events.