Moscow pushes for six-month delay of sanctions on Iran, as JCPOA talks continue

( Aug. 26, 2025 / JNS )

Russia is circulating a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council that would tack a six-month extension onto the Iran nuclear accord, during which time no action could be taken related to the agreement.

Moscow’s goal is to give more space for negotiations between the Islamic Republic and the so-called E3 powers—the United Kingdom, France and Germany, all of which are signatories to the 2015 nuclear pact, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The JCPOA is set to expire on Oct. 18. Iran and the three powers are scheduled to talk in Geneva today.

The Russian draft resolution, which JNS viewed, would extend the terms of the JCPOA until Apr. 18, 2026, and during that extension period, would suspend “any substantive consideration of any matters” related to implementing the accord and U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, which gave legal force to the JCPOA.

There could be future extensions under the Russian resolution. Resolution 2231 allows a signatory to declare that Tehran is noncompliant with the pact, clearing the way for sanctions to return.

London and Paris, which are members of the Security Council, have threatened snapback sanctions due to Iran’s noncompliance on issues, including nuclear inspection access and high levels of nuclear enrichment.

If a member of the council declares that Iran is noncompliant in the JCPOA, another member cannot veto that charge.

The E3 and other Western officials have stated that they intend to decide by the end of this month whether to extend the JCPOA, based on the progress of negotiations in the interim.

Russia is scheduled to assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council in September. It would then be able to obstruct efforts to harm Tehran, with which it is allied.

The United States, which withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, cannot declare Iran to be noncompliant at the Security Council.

Iran has refused to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is aligned with the United Nations, into nuclear sites after U.S. and Israeli strikes on its facilities in June.

The E3 and others complained about a lack of access long before those attacks. They have also said that Tehran wouldn’t answer questions about undeclared nuclear material and activities traced at multiple locations. In June, the board of governors of the IAEA censured Iran.