Nazi flags found hanging outside Texas high school

( Aug. 18, 2025 / JNS )

After two Nazi flags were found hanging outside Rockwall-Heath High School in Heath, Texas, early Saturday morning, the local Chabad rabbi called on the community to “continue to display Jewish pride,” according to the Rockwall County Herald-Banner.

Rabbi Moishy Kalmenson of Chabad Rockwall said he was “appalled at the blatant hate crime and show of antisemitism.”

“We must counter the darkness and hate with education and light,” Kalmenson said. “This should be an invitation and calling to our entire community to discuss the dangers of hateful ideology and the importance and significance of religious freedom.”

“As a Jewish community, our response is not to back down or waver but to continue to display Jewish pride and to share kindness and light with all,” he said.

The students who discovered the flags immediately notified Heath’s Department of Public Safety, which promptly removed them from the public school.

Jeremiah McClure, mayor of Heath, stated that police and school district officials are working together to investigate the incident.

“I stand with our community in firm opposition to any acts of hatred, including the hateful display of flags that were found at Rockwall-Heath High School yesterday morning,” McClure said. “Rest assured, these actions will not be tolerated, and those accountable will face the consequences of their behavior.”