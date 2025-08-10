Netanyahu congratulates Trump on Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

( Aug. 10, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump and the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the American-brokered peace agreement signed Friday at the White House.

“Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump! Your bold leadership and global vision have made another peace agreement possible,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying on the official X account of the Prime Minister’s Office.

“I also congratulate @presidentaz Aliyev, Prime Minister @NikolPashinyan and the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia on signing this historic agreement. May you all enjoy a new era of reconciliation and shared prosperity,” the premier continued.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed the agreement in Washington on Friday, after nearly four decades of conflict between the neighboring South Caucasus countries over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The deal establishes a transit corridor called the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity and opens economic and energy cooperation with the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (left) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hold up an agreement signed during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House on Aug. 8, 2025. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on X that he was “deeply moved” to see the signing ceremony, calling it a “great achievement” and thanking Trump for his “leadership and passionate commitment to help reach peace in our world.”

Herzog continued: “I hope and pray we will see many more historic achievements around the world under your leadership—above all the urgent return of our hostages from the hell they are going through at the hands of Hamas in Gaza.”

The Israel Foreign Ministry also offered congratulations in a statement, saying that Trump and his administration’s “active leadership and engagement made this another landmark achievement possible, promoting peace, stability and prosperity.”

This agreement comes amid burgeoning ties between the Jewish state and the predominantly Shi’ite Muslim country of Azerbaijan. Jerusalem also maintains diplomatic ties with Yerevan.