Fake gun pointed at Sydney shul; two charged

Two men have been charged after allegedly pointing an imitation firearm at a synagogue in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The incident occurred around midday Saturday when the men, ages 22 and 25, allegedly aimed the fake weapon at the building while driving along Kiaora Road in Double Bay. Police intercepted their Toyota SUV shortly after, recovered the imitation pistol, and made the arrests.

🔴 Two men arrested in Sydney, after they allegedly pointed guns (which turned out to be imitations weapons) at group of Jewish worshippers at an Eastern Suburbs Synagogue during Shabbat. Bravo NSW Police for prompt action!



[🎥: @9NewsAUS] pic.twitter.com/ngmkrdgcwu — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) July 4, 2026

Authorities charged the 22-year-old with using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offense, unauthorized possession of a pistol and stalking or intimidating with the intent to cause fear of physical harm. The 25-year-old faces a charge of unauthorized possession of a pistol.

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, called the Shabbat incident disturbing and commended police for their swift response.

Security concerns remain high for the country’s Jewish community following last December’s deadly terror shooting at a Bondi Beach Chanukah gathering, prompting Canberra to respond to the surge in antisemitism with a Royal Commission and legislative action.