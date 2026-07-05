More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Fake gun pointed at Sydney shul; two charged

Police arrested men who aimed an imitation weapon toward the house of worship from an SUV on Shabbat.

JNS Staff
Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers and New South Wales police officers stand outside the venue of the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion in Sydney on May 25, 2026. Photo by David Gray / AFP via Getty Images.
Australian Federal Police officers and New South Wales police officers stand outside the venue of the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion in Sydney on May 25, 2026. Photo by David Gray/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 5, 2026 / JNS)

Two men have been charged after allegedly pointing an imitation firearm at a synagogue in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The incident occurred around midday Saturday when the men, ages 22 and 25, allegedly aimed the fake weapon at the building while driving along Kiaora Road in Double Bay. Police intercepted their Toyota SUV shortly after, recovered the imitation pistol, and made the arrests.

Authorities charged the 22-year-old with using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offense, unauthorized possession of a pistol and stalking or intimidating with the intent to cause fear of physical harm. The 25-year-old faces a charge of unauthorized possession of a pistol.

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, called the Shabbat incident disturbing and commended police for their swift response.

Security concerns remain high for the country’s Jewish community following last December’s deadly terror shooting at a Bondi Beach Chanukah gathering, prompting Canberra to respond to the surge in antisemitism with a Royal Commission and legislative action.

Australia
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a news conference in Jerusalem on June 15, 2026. Photo by Ronen Zvulun / Pool / AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
WATCH: Netanyahu marks America’s 250th birthday
The Israeli prime minister released a video message praising the U.S. alliance and declaring that freedom will triumph over tyranny.
July 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Former Israeli hostage Alon Ohel at the Muni Expo 2026 conference in Tel Aviv, on June 24, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
U.S. News
Alon Ohel plays ‘Superman’ on USS Nimitz in NYC
The former Hamas hostage joins singer-songwriter John Ondrasik as part of the 250th Independence Day celebrations.
July 5, 2026
JNS Staff
The facade of Israel's parliament is illuminated in red, white and blue to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, July 4, 2026. Credit: Knesset Spokesperson.
Israel News
Huckabee, Ohana play US national anthem on guitar to mark semiquincentennial
“God bless Israel. God bless America,” the Knesset speaker said.
July 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Soldiers from the Israeli 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF kills armed terrorist in Southern Lebanon buffer zone
The army described the infiltration of the security zone as a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire.
July 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Sayeret Matkal commandos pose with the black Mercedes they used to deceive Ugandan troops during the hostage rescue at Entebbe Airport on July 4, 1976. Credit: IDF Spokesperson.
Israel News
Israel marks 50 years since Entebbe rescue mission
“Israel refused to surrender to terror, flying over 4,000 kilometers to bring its people home,” the Foreign Ministry said on social media.
July 4, 2026
JNS Staff
A Toronto Police patch
Antisemitism
Jewish man attacked in Toronto by self-identified ‘Houthi’
The assailant swung a parking pylon at the victim, yelling that Jews are “baby killers committing genocide.”
July 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Paushali Lass, co-founder of India-Israel Nexus, speaks with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum on JNS TV. Credit: Screenshot/JNS.
The Quad
India-Israel Nexus aims to deepen ties between the two democracies
July 2, 2026 11:16 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The Israel they hate is imaginary
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The Doha deal: How Qatar purchased academic prestige
Mitchell Bard