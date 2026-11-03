AJC chief condemns antisemitism from left and right ahead of midterms

American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch warned on Monday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections that antisemitism had become increasingly normalized across the political spectrum, accusing figures on both the far left and far right of marginalizing Jewish Americans and making them political targets.

“Hasan Piker and Tucker Carlson, each with his own brand of antisemitism, have become welcome figures on the campaign trail,” Deutch wrote on X. He said Jewish Americans had faced pressure to reject Zionism and their connection to Israel in order to participate in political spaces.

Addressing candidates who win Tuesday’s midterm elections, Deutch said the AJC was prepared to work with them but would demand action against antisemitism. “We will also expect you to listen, and to confront antisemitism wherever it comes from, even when doing so is politically inconvenient,” he wrote.