British-Pakistani national, 17, among three more arrested over Hatzola ambulance firebombing

A 17-year-old suspect with dual British and Pakistani citizenship is among three people arrested over last month’s antisemitic firebomb attack targeting Hatzola Northwest ambulances in north London, The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Two more British nationals, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, were arrested earlier, the newspaper reported.

All three additional suspects were detained on suspicions of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. They were taken to a London police station, where they remain in custody. The other two among them, British men aged 45 and 47, were arrested in northwest and central London last week on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. They were later released on bail.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, which is leading the investigation of the ambulance torching, said last week: “This appears to be an important breakthrough in the investigation, but we’re also mindful that CCTV footage of the incident suggests there were at least three people involved. We fully recognize the local community will still be concerned, and our investigation very much remains active.”

The Islamist group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya has claimed responsibility for the incident, as well as several attacks since March 9 on Jewish institutions in Belgium and the Netherlands.