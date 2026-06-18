Germany foiled Hamas Oct. 7 anniversary plot, prosecutor says

When German authorities arrested three suspected Hamas operatives in 2025, the detainees had already recorded a video claiming responsibility for an attack they were allegedly planning in Europe to coincide with the anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre, a senior prosecutor revealed on Tuesday.

“A pre-produced video claiming responsibility was seized from one of the suspects,” German Federal Attorney General Jens Rommel told reporters in Karlsruhe, the DPA news agency reported. Rommel was speaking about nine suspects arrested last October, who are accused of involvement in transporting and storing weapons and ammunition for Hamas.

The video announced an attack on the second anniversary of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, assault on Israel. Three of the nine suspects were arrested on Oct. 1, 2025.

European security services have uncovered several alleged Hamas plots and networks. In Germany, authorities arrested four suspected Hamas operatives in 2023 and later charged them with maintaining weapons caches across Europe for use in attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets.

Danish authorities have also linked Hamas to a foiled terror plot targeting Jewish sites.

Last week, Greek Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis suggested that Hamas had targeted Israelis in Greece, following the indictment of a suspected Palestinian terrorist from Gaza in Crete.