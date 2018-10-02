More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News

Official says Hamas wants Palestinian state in pre-1967 borders, not two-state solution

During an interview on Turkey’s Channel 9, Hamas official and political analyst Talal Nassar said that while Hamas has accepted a Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders, it does not accept a two-state solution or “relinquish” the rest of Palestine.

Oct. 2, 2018
During an interview on Turkey's Channel 9 network, Hamas official and political analyst Talal Nassar said that while Hamas has accepted a Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders, it does not accept a two-state solution or "relinquish" the rest of Palestine. The interview aired on September 13, 2018.(MEMRI)
During an interview on Turkey’s Channel 9 network, Hamas official and political analyst Talal Nassar said that while Hamas has accepted a Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders, it does not accept a two-state solution or “relinquish” the rest of Palestine. The interview aired on September 13, 2018.(MEMRI)

During an interview on Turkey’s Channel 9 network, Hamas official and political analyst Talal Nassar said that while Hamas has accepted a Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders, it does not accept a two-state solution or “relinquish” the rest of Palestine.

Nassar gave the example of the Prophet Muhammad, who circled the Kaaba in Mecca while it contained 160 idols and smashed the idols when he conquered Mecca.

He said Hamas can agree to a pre-1967 state without recognizing Israel, which “constitutes treason.”

The interview aired on Sept. 13, 2018.

EXPLORE JNS
College Campus, University
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite Black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard