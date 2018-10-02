Official says Hamas wants Palestinian state in pre-1967 borders, not two-state solution

During an interview on Turkey’s Channel 9 network, Hamas official and political analyst Talal Nassar said that while Hamas has accepted a Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders, it does not accept a two-state solution or “relinquish” the rest of Palestine.

Nassar gave the example of the Prophet Muhammad, who circled the Kaaba in Mecca while it contained 160 idols and smashed the idols when he conquered Mecca.

He said Hamas can agree to a pre-1967 state without recognizing Israel, which “constitutes treason.”

The interview aired on Sept. 13, 2018.