75 Christian leaders from 35 African countries visit Israel in solidarity
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)
A delegation of 75 Christian leaders from 35 African countries visited Israel’s Foreign Ministry as part of a solidarity trip organized by Voices of Christian Africa, the ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry described the visit as “a powerful expression of friendship, faith, and the strong bonds between Israel and Christian communities across Africa.”
“Thank you for standing with us. We’re grateful to have you here!” the ministry wrote on X.
From 35 African countries to Israel! 🌍🇮🇱— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 10, 2026
75 Christian leaders from VOCA visited Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of a solidarity visit.
A powerful expression of friendship, faith, and the strong bonds between Israel and Christian communities across Africa.
Thank… pic.twitter.com/44a85BTdUo