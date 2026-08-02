American Airlines pushes back Israel flights until spring

American Airlines announced on Sunday that it is extending its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until spring.

The Dallas-based carrier, which was due to renew its daily flight from New York to Israel in January, said it was extending its suspension of service to both Israel and Qatar through March 28, 2027.

The airline said it will “proactively reach out to impacted customers” regarding their latest scheduled adjustment.

The two other major U.S. international carriers, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are scheduled to resume service to Tel Aviv in September.

American is the only one of the “big three” not to fly to Tel Aviv at all since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, which triggered the two-year war against the terrorist organization in Gaza.

Israel’s flag carrier, El Al, and Israeli airline Arkia are the only two carriers currently offering nonstop service on the New York route, sending airfares soaring anew in the busy summer season due to high demand and limited availability.

Israeli carrier Israir is planning to begin New York flights, but has not announced a launch date.

About two dozen international airlines, including two Emirati carriers, have resumed service to Tel Aviv since the war with Iran began on Feb.28.