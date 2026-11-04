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News   Israel News

Eisenkot vows to ‘renew and deepen’ US-Israel partnership

JNS Staff
Yashar party chairman and former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot attends an election rally at Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv on Oct. 25, 2026. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Yashar party chairman and former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot attends an election rally at Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv on Oct. 25, 2026. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
(Nov. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot addressed Israel’s friends in the United States and around the world in an X post on Wednesday, vowing to “renew and deepen” the partnership with Washington if he gets the mandate to form a government.

“The Israeli people have voted for change and to replace the current government,” Eisenkot wrote in English.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing and religious bloc won 53 seats in the Oct. 27 Knesset election. The Zionist opposition parties—Yashar, B’Yachad (Together), The Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu—won 48.

The Arab Joint List and Ra’am together secured 19 seats, leaving neither bloc with the 61 seats needed for a Knesset majority.

Eisenkot said he was working to form “a national emergency government” as soon as possible.

He vowed to strengthen the “bipartisan foundations” of U.S.-Israel ties, adding that Jerusalem would remain “one of America’s most reliable and capable strategic partners in the Middle East.”

Eisenkot said he looks forward to working “closely and constructively” with U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration.

Trump endorsed Netanyahu on Oct. 18, nine days before the election, and again on Oct. 26, the eve of the vote.

In his Oct. 18 endorsement, Trump explicitly linked further American action against Iran to Netanyahu’s re-election. “If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” he wrote.

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