The first section of the al-Funduq bypass road in Samaria is expected to open to traffic within a week, with the remainder scheduled to open within a month, the Samaria Regional Council said on Sunday.

The road is intended to improve safety and traffic flow between Samaria communities and Kfar Saba in central Israel. The project, which cost more than 250 million shekels (about $75 million), will provide an alternative route around the Palestinian village of al-Funduq.

The bypass was approved following security concerns in the area, including the February 2023 terrorist murder of brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv near Huwara.

“After years of work, we are preparing to open the first phase of the Mevo Shomron Road, the al-Funduq bypass, which will connect Samaria communities to Kfar Saba and central Israel,” said Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.