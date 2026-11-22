A video began spreading on social media on Nov. 16 that appeared to show Israeli “hilltop youth” stealing bananas and damaging irrigation equipment at a Palestinian plantation near Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria. According to a review published by Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, the clip was AI-generated. By the next day, it had passed 1.5 million views, while being presented as genuine documentation.

“Videos fabricated using AI technologies are a destructive weapon in the battle for public opinion against Israel. The video exposed here illustrates the danger of fabricated content becoming supposed ‘evidence’ on social media and how quickly it can spread. We will not allow lies to become truth,” Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli said.

The ministry said its video analysis tools flagged anomalies typical of synthetic content such as shifting shapes between frames and distortions in the hands and faces of the people.

The clip appeared first on X with a caption accusing Israeli activists of theft and property damage. It was then copied, sometimes with identical wording, by accounts in the United States, Brazil, Turkey, Qatar and Pakistan, one of them with about 774,000 followers. The ministry said some of the accounts were suspected bots.

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism told JNS that the video reflects a growing phenomenon in which AI-generated footage is presented as authentic to reinforce anti-Israel narratives.

“Their impact stems from the speed at which they spread and their visual credibility,” the ministry said, warning that viewers could mistake fabricated footage for genuine documentation and share it further.

The video, which was subsequently replicated and circulated by accounts known for spreading anti-Israel messaging, appears to have been created in response to reports in Palestinian media alleging damage to banana plantations in the Nablus area. Those reports have not been independently verified. The identity of the video’s creator remains unknown.

The ministry told JNS it is working to expose disinformation campaigns through social-media monitoring, technological tools to identify AI-generated content, and analysis of the sources and dissemination patterns of fabricated material.

“The goal is to identify fabricated content early, provide the public and relevant stakeholders with fact-based information, and mitigate the damage to public perception caused by the spread of such material,” added the ministry.

Other AI-generated videos have circulated with similarly inflammatory claims. France 24 reported that a clip showing bulldozers uprooting olive trees in Judea and Samaria, which circulated from Oct. 14 and attracted more than 200,000 views, was an AI fabrication; SynthID detection identified a Gemini watermark that appeared to have been obscured by an overlaid image.

In another example, the Idftweets Facebook page said pro-Palestinian accounts had spread an AI-generated video of snakes falling from the sky into Gaza, presenting it as evidence of an Israeli “biological weapon.” Despite its crude, unrealistic imagery, the clip reportedly attracted thousands of shares and comments from users who believed it was genuine.

“We are identifying a significant development in the methods used to spread disinformation against Israel. The combination of reports that have not been independently verified, realistic AI-generated videos and networks of accounts spreading the same messages makes it possible to create a false impression within hours that reaches millions of users,” said Avi Cohen Scali, director general of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.