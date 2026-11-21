Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot instructed his party’s negotiating team to invite Likud representatives on Sunday for “marathon talks,” in a bid to reach an agreement over a national unity government, Eisenkot’s faction announced on Saturday night.

Yashar described the decision as a “genuine and sincere effort to form the broadest possible government,” saying it is willing to “turn over every stone” and “enable bold moves.”

כחלק מהמאמצים לכינונה של ממשלה חדשה ומיצויו של כל ציר אפשרי, הנחה יו״ר ישר! גדי איזנקוט את צוות המו״מ של המפלגה להזמין את צוות המו״מ של הליכוד למרתון שיחות שיחל בפגישה שנקבעה בין הצוותים למחר (ראשון). זאת, כחלק מהמאמץ הכן והאמיתי להקים ממשלה רחבה ככל הניתן.



צוות המו״מ של ישר!… — ישר! עם איזנקוט. (@yashar_eisenkot) November 21, 2026

Shortly after Yashar’s statement, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, leader of the B’Yachad party, pledged in a post on Facebook that he is committed to ensuring that incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is not the next prime minister of Israel, and that my party will not join him or his bloc under any circumstances.”

Bennett said that he remains committed to forming, “together with our partners, a government of reform led by Gadi Eisenkot.”

He then mentioned lawmakers Elisha Medan of Likud, who lost his legs in an explosion while fighting in Gaza in 2023, and Yonatan Shalev of B’Yachad, who founded “Shoulder to Shoulder,” an organization representing IDF reservists who advocate for an end to exemptions from military service.

Bennett stressed that if these two men can fight side by side in Gaza, “surely they can sit side by side in the government.”

He continued, “We must turn over every stone to form a Zionist unity government led by Eisenkot. I am not naive. The suspicion of Netanyahu is justified. For years, Netanyahu has deceived his partners and acted against them. That is why, in this case, Eisenkot would be at the helm.”

The former prime minister then laid out three principles for the government he is willing to join: establishing a state commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7, 2023, massacres, limiting prime ministers’ terms to eight years and enacting a “revolution of those who serve,” referring to equalizing the burden of military conscription.

Earlier on Saturday, Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman vowed once again not to join a coalition backed by Arab parties’ MKs, calling on his political partners to build a stable coalition with the ultra-Orthodox parties.

Those who truly want to put an end to Netanyahu’s rule in politics must understand that “the only way to do so is by breaking up his bloc,” Liberman tweeted in Hebrew.

“Netanyahu can only be replaced from the right, not from the left. Therefore, the only way to break up Netanyahu’s bloc is to form a coalition with Shas and United Torah Judaism,” Liberman argued.

He said that such a coalition would come with a political price, and he would be the first to pay it, having pledged in his political campaign to enlist Haredi men into the Israel Defense Forces, ending their decades-long draft exemption.

Liberman’s and Bennett’s conditions for joining the next government seem to be at odds, which places significant obstacles to Eisenkot’s effort to build a coalition. His 28-day period for forging the next government ends on Dec. 6. Israeli President Isaac Herzog can then extend his effort by another 14 days.

On Friday, Eisenkot said in a statement that talks are ongoing with the Haredi parties, which constitute one potential avenue toward forming a government.

The second avenue, he continued, involves “genuine” efforts in negotiations with Likud, but that a wide gap exists between the latter’s rhetoric and what Netanyahu’s faction is actually willing to do.

“Nevertheless, I intend to give this track another chance. We must try to persuade Likud members to rise to the occasion,” Eisenkot said.

If these two avenues toward a broad-based government fail, he went on to say, he will resort to a “national emergency government—which I will work to expand before or after it is sworn in.”

This option would put the next government up for a Knesset vote of confidence, he explained.

The success of this route could depend on lawmakers from the predominantly Arab parties voting in favor of Eisenkot’s proposed coalition.