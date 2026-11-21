The Iranian regime wants to make a deal but not “a deal that’s acceptable to me,” U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday.

He spoke at a White House press conference after returning from China together with a high-profile U.S. delegation.

“We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal. ... They’ve been bullshitting people for 51 years,” Trump said in the West Wing, with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio standing behind him.

.@POTUS on Iran: "They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal... They've been bullshitting people for 51 years." pic.twitter.com/NEBmk0Dh36 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 20, 2026

Taking questions from reporters, Vance was asked whether the war against Iran earlier in the year was worth it, given that the Democratic Party secured a majority in the U.S. Senate in the midterm elections.

“What I’ve said is the goal of keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is absolutely what we need to be doing,” Vance responded.

“It’s the biggest ‌state sponsor ⁠of terrorism. If they had a nuclear weapon, they would use it as leverage, or, God forbid, they would attack and kill thousands, hundreds of thousands, potentially of innocent people. And I think the president is the one who makes decisions and the president said, he would do it again. And my view is that my goal is, and my job is, to support the president of the United States,” the vice president said.

Following the Republican losses in Congress on Nov. 3, Vance tied the elections’ result to the Iran war in a post on X.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote on Nov. 4. “The president himself said so last night. If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.”

One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was "composition"—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 4, 2026

In the press briefing on Friday, Trump was asked about a recent report claiming he was unhappy with Vance’s statement.

Trump denied this was the case, saying, “I thought the statement was fine, except I would have had one other thing, if I were asked ... ‘Would you do it again?’ and absolutely the answer is yes, because we cannot allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

The president added that the vice president’s post was “accurate” and acknowledged the war’s economic toll on fuel prices, but added that he initially thought the price of crude oil would soar to $300 per barrel.

He then said, “People who I work with they have a right to their opinion. But I say I know the Iranians and, frankly, they’re crazy. ... They started the war 51 years ago. They killed 75,000 protesters over the last eight months. This is a very evil group of people. They cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.”

NOW: President Trump says JD Vance got it right in his post-midterm assessment about the Iran war and Republicans’ election losses, but there’s one thing he wishes the vice president had added.



“I thought the statement was fine, except I would have had one other thing… Would… pic.twitter.com/Zy9QsNlH52 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 20, 2026

Report: US, Israel discuss renewing Iran offensive

Meanwhile, CBS News reported on Friday that the United States and Israel are considering launching a military offensive against Iran in the near future, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

According to the report, Jerusalem is increasingly concerned about Tehran’s efforts to rebuild its ballistic missile production capabilities and move military and nuclear infrastructure underground to protect it from attacks.

The Israel Defense Forces are prepared for another round of fighting and have heightened their defensive readiness against a possible Iranian attack, the sources said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly favors a joint operation with Washington, although Trump has yet to decide whether to authorize renewed strikes.

Trump told Israel’s Channel 12 on Thursday that he was “not rushing into any decision,” adding, “We will see what happens after the beginning of the year.”

The report follows meetings in Washington last week between Mossad Director Roman Gofman and senior U.S. officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe. U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper also met with senior Israeli defense officials on Wednesday for what the IDF described as a joint assessment of the security situation.

Three tankers struck in Strait of Hormuz

On Saturday, British maritime agency UKMTO reported that two tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz came under attack, in two separate incidents.

One was struck in its engine room, the second on the stern. Each was hit by an unknown projectile and no injuries were reported, the Royal Navy-sponsored authority said.

A third tanker was struck by a projectile the previous day, starting a fire onboard, the agency reported. No injuries were reported.

Also on Saturday, Iran claimed it had shot down a U.S. drone over Qeshm Island in the strategic waterway, AFP cited Iranian state TV as reporting.

U.S. Central Command on Saturday marked 130 consecutive days of its forces’ blockade of Iran.

“U.S. service members are enforcing the blockade with exceptional focus, determination, and professionalism—preventing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from exporting billions of dollars in crude oil,” CENTCOM tweeted.

Today marks 130 consecutive days of America's blockade against Iran. U.S. service members are enforcing the blockade with exceptional focus, determination, and professionalism — preventing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from exporting billions of dollars in crude oil. pic.twitter.com/d2BKzEZkIn — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 21, 2026

In a separate post, Central Command dismissed an IRGC claim that it downed a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft on Friday, saying that “All U.S. military fighter jets in the Middle East are safe and accounted for.”

🚫 CLAIM: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it targeted and damaged a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday, forcing an emergency landing. This is FALSE.



✅ FACT: Iran did not attack a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday — at all. All U.S. military fighter jets in… pic.twitter.com/f0qENuhxh2 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 21, 2026

Iranian FM: Enriched uranium a ‘red line’

Meanwhile on Friday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appeared on Newsmax’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight” show, predicting the personnel within the Iranian regime to “soon start turning on each other.

“They may start lashing out in terms of some indiscriminate shooting in the Middle East, but they are wounded, cornered animals, and I believe that this will bring them to the table to make a deal that they want to keep,” Bessent said.

Bessent on Iran:



My guess is they will soon start turning on each other.



They may start lashing out in terms of some indiscriminate shooting in the Middle East, but they are wounded, cornered animals.



I believe that this will bring them to the table to make a deal that they… pic.twitter.com/s5hGdQhgX6 — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 21, 2026

Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported on Friday that U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met in Berlin on Nov. 19 with senior Qatari officials to discuss terms to resume the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, according to two sources with knowledge on the matter.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani attended the meeting, the report read.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told an Iranian state newspaper on Saturday that his country remains open to reaching an agreement with Washington, according to Reuters.

He added, however, that giving away its enriched nuclear material is a “red line” in negotiations, but he believes “a fair solution” can be reached.

US, European powers demand Iran restore nuclear inspections

In a joint statement on Thursday, the U.S., Britain, France and Germany called on Iran to restore international inspections of its nuclear facilities, warning that the whereabouts of its highly enriched uranium stockpile remain unverified.

The four governments accused Tehran of obstructing the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) efforts to monitor its nuclear program.

“It should be of concern to all Members of this Board that for a year and a half, the Agency has lost continuity of knowledge regarding Iran’s previously verified stockpile of high-enriched uranium,” the statement said.

The four countries urged Tehran to allow inspectors to return to its nuclear facilities, including those damaged in Israeli and American strikes, and provide information about its nuclear materials.