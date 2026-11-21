The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on Friday against what it said are key “oil trustees,” including oil traders and government-linked facilitators, helping the Islamic Republic sell oil abroad.

“Iran’s tyrannical regime never fails to put its own interests before those of its own citizens, even as ordinary Iranians face shortages of bread and fuel,” stated Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary.

“The regime has exhausted its seaborne oil supply, and it may never see the revenue from the oil it has already sold,” Bessent said. “The ship is sinking.”

The department said that Mohammad Javad Bavand, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence officer, and Majid Taj, brother of the head of the Iranian Football Federation, “operate as part of a network of regime insiders tasked with obtaining desperately needed cash by selling from Iran’s dwindling oil reserves.”

It said that the two are “untrustworthy” and that members of their network owe billions to the regime in Tehran from previous sales.

Mohammadhossein Servati, son of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Brig. Gen. Mohsen Servati and head of a U.S.-sanctioned oil-selling front company, was also sanctioned on Friday.

The U.S. government also sanctioned Mojtaba Arabnejad, son of Mahan Air CEO Hamid Arabnejad, for overseeing oil sales in support of the U.S.-sanctioned airline and for buying aircraft parts and procuring weapons for the Iranian military.

The Treasury Department said that Iran has not loaded oil onto vessels since “Operation Economic Outcast,” which tries to strangle the Iranian economy, in August.