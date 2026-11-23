The International Court of Justice in The Hague finally delivered its opinion this week in the Myanmar genocide case, ruling a genocide was carried out by the government against the Rohingya people. Predictably, many journalists and analysts have connected this development with the ongoing case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of “genocide” in its defensive war against Hamas in Gaza following the massacre of 1,200 people after its invasion in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The development gives an occasion to review the media’s role in covering both cases. A simple analysis of the extent of coverage devoted to alleged genocides in Myanmar, Israel and Sudan shows, unsurprisingly, a uniquely intense focus on the Jewish state.

From Oct. 9, 2016—the date of an Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army attack that preceded Myanmar’s operations in Rohingya areas—through Oct. 31 of this year, the words “genocide” and “Myanmar” appear in 617 New York Times articles, 434 CNN International reports and 414 Associated Press stories, according to LexisNexis searches.

Since Oct. 7, the words “genocide” and “Israel” appear in 2,178 New York Times articles, 1,254 CNN International reports and 1,343 Associated Press stories.

The Myanmar “genocide” story had been ongoing for approximately 3.3 times as long. Yet The New York Times has written 3.5 times as many articles containing “Israel” and “genocide.” For CNN, it is 2.9 times, and for AP news, it is 3.2 times.

Now consider Sudan, where many consider a genocide occurred in Darfur from 2003-08, and the United States considers another one has been occurring since 2023. From Feb. 26, 2003, the day a revolt began in Darfur, through Oct. 31, the words “genocide” and “Sudan” appear in 1,442 New York Times stories, 616 CNN International reports and 1,741 Associated Press stories.

That is, there are 33% fewer New York Times stories and 51% fewer CNN International reports mentioning the words “genocide” and “Sudan” than “genocide” and “Israel.” Only the Associated Press has written more stories (23% more) on Sudan than Israel. But the Sudan story has been going on for nearly eight times as long as the Israel story and has involved far more deaths.

Chart: Media Covering Genocide in Myanmar, Sudan and Israel. Credit: Courtesy/

There is no easy explanation for the difference in coverage levels. While total casualties in the war between Israel and Hamas are higher than in Myanmar, the scale of death in Sudan far exceeds both. Some 300,000 civilians were killed in Sudan between 2003 and 2008 alone.

The evidence of genocidal intent is also far clearer in the Myanmar context than for Israel. Consider just the issue of civilian evacuations. A key piece of evidence for genocidal intent in the ICJ ruling on Myanmar is that they attacked civilians as they were fleeing to safety in Bangladesh. In Gaza, it was Hamas, not the Israel Defense Forces, which attacked evacuating civilians as Israeli forces worked to secure the evacuation routes they established.

One excuse often given is that Israel deserves more scrutiny because it gets more U.S. foreign aid. But this argument doesn’t hold up, either. From FY2024 to FY2025, Israel has received approximately $10.1 billion, compared with $16.8 billion for Ukraine. Yet “Israel” features in more stories than does “Ukraine” at all three outlets (23,247 versus 16,825 in The New York Times, 10,466 versus 9,397 at CNN International, and 15,100 versus 11,637 at the Associated Press).

As CAMERA’s analyses have shown over the decades, the media’s representation of events involving Israel is often skewed, inaccurate and singularly obsessive, presenting the Jewish state in a cynical light.

But the danger of such obsessive coverage isn’t just the delegitimization of Israel and the demonization of Israelis. It also leaves less room for real atrocities elsewhere in the world.