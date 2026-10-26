Haredi Public party to JNS: ‘What is at stake is the future of the country’

Israel faces an “existential problem” unless haredi children are taught core subjects and are inducted into national service, the Haredi Public Party told JNS on Monday, a day before the Knesset election.

Nearly 33% of the Jewish state’s first graders are in ultra-Orthodox school systems, the party noted.

Without core curriculum subjects “that can help them earn a viable living,” more than a third of the country will soon be “told what to do by extremists,” it warned.

The party said it is the only one able to bring the change needed to the haredi community, “to take more responsibility for their part in Israel’s future.”

“We aren’t promising to do the change after we get elected; we are the change,” said the party, adding that it represents “tens of thousands of haredim and other Israelis.”

The Haredi Public party is holding parlor meetings on Monday night, and its candidates will be out across the country on Tuesday urging people to vote, it said.