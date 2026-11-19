Herzog congratulates Kahana on election as Knesset speaker
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday congratulated Matan Kahana (Yashar) on becoming Knesset speaker, wishing him “every success in his important public service.”
Kahana was elected on Tuesday to replace Amir Ohana (Likud).
“The Knesset is a central institution in Israeli democracy, and its speaker has an important role and considerable responsibility,” Herzog wrote.
“I am confident that Matan will bring his experience, skills and abilities to the position,” he added.
Herzog also thanked Ohana for his service as speaker during the 25th Knesset and wished him success.
בירכתי היום את חבר הכנסת מתן כהנא לרגל כניסתו לתפקיד יו״ר הכנסת, ואיחלתי לו הצלחה רבה בשליחותו הציבורית החשובה.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) November 19, 2026
הכנסת היא מוסד מרכזי בדמוקרטיה הישראלית, ולעומד בראשה תפקיד חשוב ואחריות רבה. אני בטוח שמתן יביא עמו לתפקיד את ניסיונו, כישוריו ויכולותיו.
בהזדמנות זו, אני מודה ליו״ר… pic.twitter.com/6Xb1f1nglb