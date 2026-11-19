U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to “wipe out” Iran if it attacks the United States, responding to a CNN report that Tehran was considering targeting senior administration officials with a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapon.

“There is indication that Iran is looking at gas and they’re looking at the bio, the biological weapons, not nice, and other things, and we’ll see,” Trump told Fox News in an interview in China.

“If it does happen, we wipe them out,” he said.