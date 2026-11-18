United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn, which includes more than 200 nonprofits, charities and other groups that serve more than 70,000 people, has been asking New York City “for years” to provide meals in city institutions that meet Orthodox Jewish kosher standards, Rabbi David Niederman, the coalition’s president and executive director, told JNS on Wednesday.

“During COVID, we pushed the city to offer kosher grab-and-go meals at its distribution sites,” the rabbi said. “Once those meals became available, we had to press the city to address their quality after residents received spoiled and even moldy food.”

Niederman spoke to JNS shortly after Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, signed an executive order that, City Hall said, directs “city agencies to strengthen religious inclusivity across publicly funded meal programs and ensure more New Yorkers can access meals that meet their dietary needs.”

The Mayor’s Office of Food Policy is to issue guidance for city agencies within a year, by Nov. 17, 2027, that will “establish best practices for agencies to meet the needs of New Yorkers who observe religious dietary traditions, including halal and kosher requirements, and provide greater clarity about available meal options,” City Hall said.

JNS asked City Hall if the executive order would also call on forthcoming, city-run groceries that the mayor has announced, to provide kosher food.

Niederman told JNS that the UJO took part in a conversation with the mayor’s office on the top and that it has met with the New York City Department of Correction and the New York City Police Department about “providing glatt kosher meals to people in custody, including those in central booking.”

“That remains an ongoing issue,” the rabbi told JNS.

The UJO has pushed for “quality glatt kosher meals” for patients at city hospitals, and it has helped secure a room at Woodhull Hospital stocked with kosher food for Jewish families.

“We’ve pushed for Meals on Wheels to offer meals that meet the kosher standards of homebound seniors,” he said.

“There’s still a lot of work to do,” Niederman told JNS. “Every city agency that provides food should offer a kosher option, and those meals should be fresh, of good quality and meet the religious standards of the people who rely on them.”

“No one should go hungry because they keep kosher,” he said.

Niederman, who was quoted in a City Hall press release in September about the city’s plan to fight Jew-hatred, doesn’t appear in the release about the kosher and halal plan. Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, director of N.Y. government relations at Agudath Israel of America, is quoted in the new announcement.

“All New Yorkers deserve equal access to services,” he is quoted as saying. “We appreciate the administration’s plan to provide kosher food at city administered meals.”

JNS asked Silber if Agudah discussed kosher meals with City Hall before Mamdani signed the executive order. He said that Agudah took part in one meeting at City Hall during which kosher meals were discussed.

Silber said that he doesn’t know if the city plans to ask Agudah to help develop the forthcoming guidance.

“I have not been told anything but will provide insight if asked,” he told JNS. “We will wait for the full policy to roll out, but we would expect any kosher food to have certification from a nationally recognized kosher certification agency.”

Rabbi Moshe Elefant, CEO of the Orthodox Union’s kosher division, told JNS that “religious observance shouldn’t be an impediment to access to nutritious food for New Yorkers.”

“It is important that the efforts of Executive Order 25 in ensuring kosher food availability seek options that will be accepted by all of New York’s diverse Jewish communities,” he said. (JNS asked if City Hall consulted with the Orthodox Union.)

David Greenfield, CEO of Met Council, told JNS the order is “the beginning of a process that we’ve been advocating for, and it’s a welcome one.”

“We look forward to working with the administration as it takes shape,” said Greenfield, who leads the largest U.S. Jewish nonprofit that fights poverty.

“It’s good to see kosher and halal food getting this kind of attention,” he told JNS. “The mayor has asked his agency to explore this and come up with a recommendation.”

“That’s a positive first step,” he said. “We hope that at the end of this year, the funding will follow the anticipated recommendations.”