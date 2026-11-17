The Senate Appropriations Committee released its package of fiscal year 2027 funding proposals on Monday that would provide at least $3.8 billion in military aid for Israel, weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States would halt aid to the Jewish state by year’s end.

“Congress’s budget is entirely separate from the president’s budget request,” Phoebe Keller, communications director for the Senate panel’s Republican majority, under Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), told JNS.

The State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs bill specifies that “not less than $3.3 million shall be available for grants only for Israel” under the U.S. State Department’s foreign military financing program.

A separate defense spending bill, the committee’s fiscal 2027 Department of Defense Appropriations Act, which was also released on Monday, would provide $500 million for joint U.S.-Israeli missile defense programs, including the Arrow 3, Iron Dome and David’s Sling systems.

Trump told Fox News in an Election Day interview on Nov. 3 that “by the end of this year, we won’t be paying Israel.” He also said that the annual aid had become an electoral burden for Republicans.

“Israel is a very thriving country,” Trump said . “They don’t need it.”

The news seemed to catch Israeli officials off guard despite Trump saying that he completed a “deal” with the Israeli government to end the aid “months ago.”

Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar Party, who has been tapped to form Israel’s next government, wrote after Trump’s interview that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed to explain why “the security establishment, along with Israeli citizens, is learning about a change in the strategic relationship framework through the media.”

Trump’s claim that aid would end by the end of the year was also an apparent reversal of the administration’s fiscal 2027 budget request from April, which sought to continue aid to Israel as usual.

In 2016, the United States and Israel agreed to a 10-year memorandum of understanding that has seen Israel receive $3.8 billion in financial assistance from Washington each year. Under the agreement, that amount is set to continue until the end of the 2028 fiscal year.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Nov. 9 that the timeline for ending the financing would be negotiated as part of the next 10-year memorandum of understanding, but suggested aid would be cut off by year’s end only if Israel “wanted to.”

“The president wants it as soon as possible,” Rubio said. “He thinks it makes sense to do it as soon as possible.”

Netanyahu has said that he wanted to taper off U.S. aid within a decade. On Wednesday, he endorsed Rubio’s statement. What the United States and Israel were negotiating was a gradual shift “from aid to partnership,” the Israeli premier said.

Matthew Kenney, vice president for government affairs at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, told JNS that the organization “applauds the inclusion of $3.3 billion in foreign military financing for Israel in the Senate’s fiscal year 2027” appropriations bill.

The bill includes “an amount fully consistent with the 2016 U.S.-Israel memorandum of understanding,” Kenney said.

“This funding will be used to help Israel purchase state-of-the-art American equipment like additional F-35 fighters and KC-46A aerial refueling tankers, both of which played a pivotal role in the success of recent joint operations against our shared adversary, Iran,” he told JNS.

Kenney described the arrangement as a “win-win,” which “means more money in the pockets of the hard-working Americans building these systems and more capability in the arsenal of a model ally in a region critical to U.S. interests.”

The House passed its versions of the Defense and State Department appropriations bills in July. Congress faces a Dec. 11 government shutdown deadline to pass the measures after Trump signed a stopgap funding bill in September.

Democrats have suggested that they will seek a showdown with Republicans over the spending bills unless the Trump administration commits to ending the Iran war.

“There is no way on God’s green earth that I’m going to let Republicans jam through a funding bill that blows war spending through the roof,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), ranking member on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said on Monday.