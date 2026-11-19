A hospital is an unlikely place to look for the limits of diplomatic recognition. Yet an Israeli proposal to build medical facilities in Morocco offers an unusually revealing example of a problem that governments cannot settle simply by agreeing where a border lies.

A project may be welcomed by the country administering a territory and supported by the investor’s own government, while still attracting scrutiny from institutions that view the territory differently.

In June 2022, Morocco’s Health Ministry signed a memorandum with Israeli company IMS Ovadia Group to build five hospitals with a combined 1,000 beds. The memorandum included an estimated investment contribution of 5 billion dirhams, approximately $500 million at the time.

The proposal covered several Moroccan regions; one of them was Dakhla Oued Eddahab in Western Sahara.

Morocco administers most of Western Sahara west of a long sand barrier, including Dakhla, while the Polisario Front organization operates in eastern areas and seeks independence. Morocco claims sovereignty over the entire territory, although the area’s international status remains disputed.

Israel recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the territory in July 2023, a significant diplomatic step, but one that did not require other governments or international investors to adopt Israel’s position.

The distinction is not theoretical. In December 2023, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund excluded Israeli company Delek Group from its investments because of petroleum exploration off the shore of the Western Sahara, which had been undertaken in agreement with Moroccan authorities.

Norway’s Council on Ethics issued its recommendation on May 30, before Israel’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty, but the recommendation was not made public until the fund announced the exclusion in December.

The case therefore illustrates an independent investor assessment, not a documented response to the Israeli recognition of sovereignty. Moreover, the move was not an international sanction.

Petroleum exploration fundamentally differs from building a hospital. Extracting natural resources raises questions about control and benefits, whereas healthcare infrastructure could improve access to treatment and create employment. It would be unreasonable to assume that a hospital developer would face the same response as an energy company.

Nevertheless, the Norwegian precedent raises a question that Israeli businesses cannot answer by consulting Moroccan authorities alone.

Commercial legality can require more than diplomatic agreement.

A company may secure local approvals yet still need financing, insurance, partners or investors whose policies reflect different interpretations of Western Sahara’s status. Whether that creates an obstacle depends on the activity and the institutions involved.

There is no established evidence that IMS Ovadia has faced such consequences, and the publicly available information does not confirm the hospital project’s current stage of implementation.

European legal decisions raise another issue, although they do not directly govern the proposed hospital. In October 2024, the European Court of Justice upheld decisions annulling E.U. approval of agricultural and fisheries agreements that had extended to Western Sahara without sufficient consent from the Sahrawi people.

The European Union and Morocco subsequently negotiated a new arrangement allowing trade preferences for certain products originating in the territory, provisionally applied in October 2025.

The contrast shows that commercial legality can require more than diplomatic agreement.

In September, Israel and Morocco agreed to conclude an investment protection agreement by year’s end. Such a treaty could clarify obligations between the two governments, including which territories and investments it covers.

It could not, however, bind a Norwegian investment fund or determine how European institutions interpret their own laws. The public announcement does not disclose the treaty’s treatment of Western Sahara, nor demonstrate that negotiators have overlooked it.

From my experience in oncology drug development, I know that a promising discovery is only the starting point. An idea must survive experiments, clinical testing, the search for financing and regulatory review before it can become a treatment that benefits patients.

The same is true of a hospital’s journey from proposal to becoming a functioning institution. A signed memorandum does not itself provide treatment. Construction, qualified staff, equipment and sustainable services must follow.

Given these practical needs, a potentially beneficial healthcare proposal should not be turned into a political accusation without evidence. The more useful lesson is that governments and businesses should distinguish between permission to invest, international acceptance of the investment and the benefits delivered to local people.

Israel’s recognition of sovereignty may help clear the first hurdle with Morocco, but it cannot resolve the other two on its own. For Israeli companies considering projects in Western Sahara, that is a reason for careful assessment, not an argument against building hospitals.