Several dozen anti-Israel activists rallied outside Penn Station in Manhattan on Wednesday, calling on federal authorities to arrest former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant, the New York Jewish Week reported.

Gallant was scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the MirYam Institute’s annual security briefing.

The Palestinian Youth Movement led the protest, which drew about a dozen members of the anti-Zionist Neturei Karta sect. Demonstrators chanted, “Zionists not welcome here,” and argued with a handful of pro-Israel counterprotesters. No arrests were made.

NYC: Pro-Palestine Protesters picketed the corner of West 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue Wednesday night, demanding former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant get out of New York City.



The rally said Gallant is in the city and the International Criminal Court issued an arrest… pic.twitter.com/4wZvr9hiGp — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 19, 2026

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) denounced Gallant’s planned appearance on Tuesday, accusing him of “genocide and mass murder in Gaza and Lebanon.” “He belongs in the Hague, not on a speaking tour,” she wrote on X, citing an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Hind Rajab Foundation said it had asked the U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon and alleged genocide in Gaza.

Gallant was Israel’s defense minister during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks, and continued in the role until November 2024. The ICC issued arrest warrants for Gallant and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel rejects the allegations and disputes the court’s jurisdiction.