New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani began the week with a bombshell announcement. His disbanding of the New York City Police Department’s Strategic Response Group (SRG), whose job it is to handle crowds at protests that turn violent, may well have enormous consequences. That’s particularly true for the city’s Jewish community, which has become a target of harassment and even violence by the mayor’s ideological allies.

It remains to be seen how much damage this move will do to the security of the city’s Jewish residents and their institutions in the coming months and years. Those associated with the red-green alliance of Marxists and Islamists have sought to intimidate Jews on college campuses, in synagogues or at other venues where pro-Israel Jews may gather. If, as is possible and most likely, they treat this as a green light to intensify their effort to “hunt” Jews, the impact on New York City’s Jewish life may be incalculable.

Less frightening than that possibility, the response to the staged video posted on the mayor’s social-media accounts makes it clear that this was also a message sent to Jewish Democrats about the shift in power in America’s largest city. It particularly applies to those, like NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, trying to work with or ameliorate the impact of Mamdani’s radicalism.

Rationalizing radicalism

The move was a campaign promise made to the mayor’s DSA political base. More moderate Democrats, like Tisch, have been acting as if they think Mamdani and the rule of his Democratic Socialist of America shock troops that have been put in place in jobs throughout his administration is a storm that can be weathered without them fundamentally changing business as usual.

Replacing the SRG with what is described as a plan to use civilians from the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety to interact with protesters in the attempt to negotiate with them, rather than police equipped to prevent potential violence, cannot be defended or rationalized. Still, that’s what Tisch attempted to do in an appearance with Mamdani, followed by a reported email to NYPD officers, saying this is no big deal.

A plan to send Mamdani’s left-wing activists to incidents created by their allies on the streets to reassure them that the city is on their side—as opposed to law enforcement, whose job it is to stop them from causing trouble—will not make a meaningful difference to the security of a community already under siege. The argument is simply not a serious one.

Counting on Tisch …

The rationale behind Tisch’s choice to stay in her position after the election of a man whose entire political career was based on hostility to Israel and the overwhelming majority of the Jewish community that supports it was to prevent a worse outcome had she left. Though she is putting a brave face on it—attempting to match the charismatic mayor smile for smile so her recent performance didn’t look like a hostage video—Tisch is unpersuasive when she asks New Yorkers to trust her.

All she is doing is reminding them of something many liberal Jewish Democrats would prefer to ignore or deny. Going along with the mayor on this and so many other individual policy decisions, both large and small, can be rationalized as the price she and others like her have to pay to avoid antagonizing her party’s base. Taking it a step further, Tisch may fear being shut out of power now or in the future when, no doubt, she envisions replacing Mamdani or New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

No matter. Attempts to appease or cooperate with Mamdani and a leftist movement determined to alter the city for the worse are always going to be a fool’s errand.

In the past three years since the Hamas-led Palestinian Arab attacks on Israeli communities on Oct. 7, 2023, a surge of antisemitism has spread over the globe. It has been particularly felt in New York City, which contains the world’s largest Jewish population outside of Israel.

In the last year since Mamdani’s election in November 2025, the toll of incidents of anti-Jewish intimidation and violence have continued to mount. As City University of New York Professor Jeffrey Lax wrote last month in the New York Post, incidents involving anti-Israel activists have become part of a pattern of activity that essentially amounts to an open season on Zionist Jews.

The lip service Mamdani and other city officials pay to their supposed opposition to Jew-hatred is merely a fig leaf for support for efforts to demonize pro-Israel Jews and chase them out of the public square.

An ominous precedent

And so, the disbanding of the SRG is an ominous precedent and something that will make it more likely that all sorts of demonstrations, as well as anti-Jewish protests—which are, of course, legal and within the bounds of constitutionally protected free speech, even if they are obnoxious—escalate into violence.

As former NYPD Commissioner William Bratton, who founded the SRG in 2014, has written, the unit was necessary specifically because the force needed a corps that could deploy to stop demonstrations from turning into all-out riots. However, those who think all governments should be primarily interested in enabling radicals not merely to make their voices heard but to take over the streets when they want to make a point have always opposed any effort to ensure the preservation of law and order in such circumstances.

The political attacks on the SRG since its founding have focused on its supposed brutality and the chilling effect it has on protests. As the country saw during the Black Lives Matter summer of 2020—when “mostly peaceful” BLM demonstrations became the excuse for attacks on police, coupled with looting and other violence in New York and throughout the United States—trained riot police are exactly what’s needed to ensure public safety and massive property damage.

Mamdani’s idea to use governmental employees, whose mandate is to assure protesters that they are the good guys, stems directly from the “defund the police” ideas heard in 2020 from BLM supporters. Their goal was to use rioters to reinforce a moral panic about race that would alter society and silence opposition to toxic radical doctrines designed to divide Americans and exacerbate racial problems, rather than heal them.

As the nation and world also saw on college campuses in New York City and elsewhere following Oct. 7, the failure to stop pro-Hamas mobs from running amok at the outset of their orchestrated protests is what created not merely a hostile environment for Jews, but the disruption of education. It was only the efforts of the SRG that prevented Mamdani’s allies among antisemitic groups protesting in support of Hamas’s atrocities from causing chaos at the city’s bridges, tunnels and train stations.

This decision is also part of a campaign that leftists have been waging to disarm the NYPD’s anti-terrorism efforts since the 9/11 attacks. Under NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly, who served from 2002 to 2013, the police sought to monitor centers of Islamist agitation, including mosques where radical imams preached jihad, so as to be better prepared to stop terrorism. That helped keep the city and the country safe.

But the order to end that effort by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Bratton—and now the disbanding of the SRG—gives the lie to the widely held view among the liberal media that New York’s growing Muslim population is being terrorized or discriminated against by Islamophobic cops. Instead, it is New York’s Jews who cower in synagogues behind security guards and other measures designed to protect them against Mamdani’s DSA allies and other radicals.

It’s not just that Tisch’s assurances that the police will continue to protect Jews against incidents, like last year’s siege of Park East Synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, ring hollow.

It’s that the spectacle of a woman that Jews and other New Yorkers were promised would hold the line against Mamdani’s ideological crusade being trotted out to defend this measure is a sign that such hopes were always misplaced.

Who will defend our safety?

As seen in the city’s Democratic Party primaries this year, being a candidate with impeccable liberal anti-Trump credentials didn’t save even incumbent congressmen like Dan Goldman from being trounced. The New York City that elected Rudy Giuliani in 1993 and 1997, and Michael Bloomberg in 2001, 2005 and 2009, doesn’t exist anymore. White and even African-American working-class and middle-class voters have been chased out of a city that has become a stronghold for rich liberals, the credentialed elites, downwardly mobile college graduates and immigrants for whom Mamdani’s radicalism and anti-Jewish stands resonate.

Republican New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, whose district is in Brooklyn, wasn’t wrong when she told JNS that “by disbanding the SRG, Mamdani is also unleashing a monster on Jewish New Yorkers.” But in a city and state where there is no effective GOP opposition to a Democratic Party increasingly in thrall to the DSA, the checks on the ability of pro-Hamas and other radical mobs to target Jews are being removed.

If even Tisch, a highly respected Jewish woman whose vast family wealth and moderate political views ought to ensure a bright political future, is willing to allow herself to be co-opted by Mamdani, what hope is there for anyone in the Democratic Party to stand up to the DSA in New York?

That should scare not just Jewish New Yorkers but all Americans. The Democrats just won a midterm landslide. It is now fair to ask whether a party that treats Mamdani, openly antisemitic Michigan senator-elect Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and U.S. House “Squad” leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who may run for president in 2028, as rock stars can be trusted with residents’ safety.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of JNS. Follow him: @jonathans_tobin.