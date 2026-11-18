Mansuri Manuchekhri, a Tajik national living illegally in the United States, was convicted by a federal jury in Brooklyn on Tuesday of conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and ISIS-K, the terror group’s Afghanistan affiliate, along with firearms offenses and making false statements to federal agents, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Manuchekhri, 35, traveled to the United States from Tajikistan in June 2016 on a non-immigrant tourist visa and remained in the country after it expired that December, according to prosecutors. From December 2021 to June 2023, he facilitated approximately $70,000 in payments to ISIS-affiliated operatives in Turkey and Syria.

One recipient was later arrested by Turkish authorities for alleged involvement in a January 2024 terrorist attack on a church in Istanbul, which ISIS-K claimed responsibility for, the department said.

M. Scott Proctor, acting principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s National Security Division, called Manuchekhri a “dangerous illegal alien who glorified ISIS’s violence, facilitated payments to ISIS-linked operatives and unlawfully possessed firearms while living in the United States.”

“His support for a terrorist organization responsible for murder and atrocities around the world, disregard for our nation’s laws and obvious hatred of the United States made him a grave danger to the public,” Proctor said.

Despite being prohibited from possessing firearms because of his immigration status, Manuchekhri owned and used several weapons and regularly visited shooting ranges, prosecutors said. In February 2022, he sent an ISIS-affiliated contact in Turkey a video of himself firing an assault rifle at a New Jersey shooting range, accompanied by the message: “Thank God, I am ready, brother,” per the department.

Manuchekhri also pleaded guilty on Oct. 30 to immigration fraud for paying a U.S. citizen to enter into a sham marriage with him in March 2017 to obtain legal status. His immigration petition was never approved after he failed to submit requested supporting documentation, according to the department.

He faces up to 55 years in prison when sentenced on all charges.

“Today’s verdict demonstrates that those who aid terrorists will be held fully accountable,” Proctor stated.