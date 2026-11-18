U.S. President Donald Trump can boast all he wants about his victory over Iran, the crushing impact of his economic sanctions and the obliteration of its nuclear program. But the uncomfortable reality is that the Iranian regime remains in power, continues to attack American forces and interests and has put the United States on the defensive.

Meanwhile, Trump appears paralyzed by indecision, lurching between threats of renewed military action, promises to strangle Iran’s economy and declarations that America has already won. What he portrays as strategic maneuverability, Tehran interprets as weakness. For a regime that has spent decades denouncing the “Great Satan,” surviving American attacks while forcing the United States onto the defensive is a triumph worth celebrating.

As Iran continues to wage war, its threats have reportedly become so serious that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Attorney General Todd Blanche have relocated to military bases for protection. Iranian threats have also forced the United States to move aircraft from bases in England. The world’s most powerful nation is allowing a battered theocracy to dictate where its senior officials can sleep and where its military aircraft can safely operate.

Beyond the Middle East, Tehran has also demonstrated its willingness to strike, confident that European governments will respond with little more than condemnations. An Iranian drone struck an air force base in Cyprus. A cyberattack attributed to Iran remotely altered refrigeration settings in French supermarkets, destroying food supplies. Iranian proxies have attacked Jewish and Israel-linked institutions across Europe. On Nov. 10, U.S. prosecutors charged three men in connection with nearly 20 attempted attacks throughout Europe.

Tehran has learned that it can threaten European security without provoking a meaningful military response. The Europeans’ reluctance to confront Iran has reinforced the regime’s belief that intimidation works.

To underline that contrast, the Trump administration has devoted enormous energy to publicizing the destruction inflicted on Iran, while leaving journalists to uncover the damage Iran has inflicted on American forces. That contrast between triumphant rhetoric and America’s actual predicament is striking.

Before the war began, the Pentagon evacuated most personnel from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Similar evacuations followed at American installations in Kuwait and Bahrain. On March 27, an Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia wounded 12 American troops, two seriously, and damaged refueling and surveillance aircraft. Six American service members were killed in Kuwait.

Every time Washington retreats, it risks encouraging America’s other adversaries to test whether intimidation and attrition can produce similar results.

Iranian attacks also struck Ali Al Salem Air Base, Camp Buehring, Al Udeid, and the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Several installations were so severely damaged that they became largely uninhabitable. The New York Times reported that much of America’s land-based military was effectively fighting the war remotely.

A Wall Street Journal investigation documented extensive damage to Naval Support Activity Bahrain, including its headquarters and communications systems. Although the Pentagon maintained that operations continued and no Americans were killed there, most personnel had been evacuated.

The situation deteriorated further after the ceasefire collapsed. Iran struck nine American military sites across the region, showing that its supposedly crippled military retained the ability to hit important targets accurately and repeatedly. According to the Times, the attacks damaged living quarters, command centers, hangars, radar systems and warehouses. At Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, three American soldiers were killed, and nearly a dozen wounded troops were evacuated to Germany.

Four installations had already been attacked earlier in the war. Iran was proving not merely that it could penetrate American defenses, but that it could return to the same targets and inflict additional damage. NBC News reported that the Pentagon had quietly begun withdrawing troops from bases in Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait. At sea, the Fifth Fleet’s ships and headquarters have both departed Bahrain.

The damage reaches beyond destroyed facilities and evacuated personnel. It also exposed how quickly America’s stockpiles of sophisticated weapons can be depleted. CNN reported that the military expended nearly 80% of its THAAD interceptors and roughly half its Patriot interceptors. The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that fewer than 827 Patriot interceptors and 278 THAAD ballistic missile interceptors remained in American stockpiles.

Offensive weapons were also consumed at an alarming rate. The Army reportedly expended nearly all its Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles, while Tomahawk consumption approached half the global inventory. Replacing some of these weapons will take years.

Iran is not the only adversary paying attention. Russia, China and North Korea have been given an invaluable demonstration of how a determined enemy can exhaust American defenses, damage its installations and force its military to disperse. Just as important, they have seen how difficult it may be for Washington to sustain a prolonged conflict while preserving the weapons needed to deter aggression elsewhere.

Israel as a counterweight

The war has also exposed the weakness of America’s security arrangements in the Persian Gulf. For decades, Washington has sold Gulf monarchies tens of billions of dollars in advanced weapons, ostensibly to protect them from regional threats. During the Cold War, the supposed danger was Soviet expansionism; today, it is Iran. Yet when confronted with the very threat these weapons were intended to deter, most Gulf governments have preferred to remain on the sidelines while relying on American forces to defend them.

What is the strategic value of allies who depend on American protection but are unwilling to help confront the enemy threatening them?

The American security umbrella they have relied on for decades has proved far less dependable than they imagined. Iran has attacked Oman and Bahrain, while its Houthi proxies have repeatedly struck Saudi Arabia. Rather than join the effort to eliminate the threat, Gulf governments have pressed Trump to end the war.

Their calculations may make sense in the short term. They fear becoming Iran’s next targets. But that caution has a cost: By pressuring Washington to stop fighting before Iran’s capacity to threaten them has been eliminated, they are helping preserve the very danger they fear.

Worse, American bases intended to protect these countries have become liabilities. Iran has demonstrated that hosting U.S. forces can make Gulf states targets without necessarily guaranteeing their security. American installations are increasingly vulnerable, their host governments are reluctant to support military operations, and Iran can exploit both weaknesses.

In short, U.S. forces are on the run everywhere except Israel.

The Gulf states are gradually recognizing that Israel is not their enemy but a strong counterweight to Iran.

Ironically, the one Middle Eastern country where American forces can operate alongside an ally fully committed to defeating Iran is the country where generations of U.S. State Department Arabists insisted they should never be stationed.

For the first time, American forces have been forward-deployed to bases in Israel. While Gulf governments hesitate and European allies recoil from confrontation, Israel has demonstrated both the military capability and political determination to fight America’s most dangerous regional adversary.

That dependence on Israel comes just as Trump and other critics of the U.S.-Israel relationship question the value of American assistance to the Jewish state.

The war should put that argument to rest. Israel is not simply a recipient of American aid. It is a military asset of extraordinary value, providing intelligence, operational experience and a readiness to confront common enemies that America’s other regional partners have conspicuously failed to match.

Indeed, Israel has demonstrated that it may be a more dependable military partner than many of America’s European allies, who have been reluctant to join the fight even as Iranian operations have reached their territory.

Washington should draw the appropriate conclusion. Rather than continue investing in vulnerable installations scattered across Gulf states unwilling to fight, the United States should begin closing those bases and establish a major permanent military base in Israel.

For decades, such a proposal would have been dismissed as politically impossible because Arab governments would object. But the war has transformed the strategic landscape. Gulf leaders now understand that American installations on their territory can attract Iranian attacks without guaranteeing protection. They should therefore welcome a realignment that removes some of those targets while preserving a powerful American military presence in the region.

Moreover, the Gulf states gradually recognize that Israel is not their enemy but a strong counterweight to Iran. They should be among the strongest advocates of a greater American military presence in Israel.

The time for bluster, contradictory declarations and premature victory celebrations is over.

That realignment would also justify increasing American support for Israel, but with an important change in how that support is understood and financed. Instead of treating assistance primarily as foreign aid funded through the State Department, Washington should recognize Israel’s contribution as a military investment and fund a greater share through the Pentagon’s much larger budget.

The United States would not be subsidizing an ally. It would be strengthening its own defenses by investing in its most dependable regional partner.

None of this, however, resolves the immediate problem: Iran has succeeded in making American officials afraid to remain in their homes; forcing American troops to abandon bases; and compelling commanders to reposition aircraft and ships to escape attack.

Iran is at war with the United States. Yet besides economic sanctions and a naval blockade, Washington appears increasingly willing to absorb attacks rather than impose consequences sufficient to end them. Tehran is exploiting the respite to rebuild its missile and drone arsenal and may be resuming or accelerating its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Trump’s strategy has not removed the regime, ended its aggression or eliminated its capacity to threaten American interests. If the mullahs remain in power, then they will continue to threaten regional stability, sponsor terrorism, intimidate America’s allies and seek the means to inflict even greater damage.

The consequences will not be confined to the Middle East. Every time Washington retreats in the face of Iranian threats, it risks encouraging America’s other adversaries to test whether intimidation and attrition can produce similar results.

The time for bluster, contradictory declarations and premature victory celebrations is over. Trump must decide whether he intends to eliminate Iran’s ability to threaten the United States or allow the regime to claim that it has successfully stood down the Great Satan.

He has a capable and willing strategic partner in Jerusalem. He has the military power to impose far greater costs on Tehran. What remains in doubt is whether he has the resolve to use it.

America’s cabinet secretaries should not have to hide on military bases. American troops should not have to flee their installations. American aircraft should not have to retreat from allied territory because Iran threatens them.

Iran should be running from America. Instead, America is running from Iran.