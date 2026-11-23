Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Sunday that one of the key lessons of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre is that the IDF “must be prepared for the unexpected.”

“We continue to reassess our underlying assumptions, practice various scenarios and examine our readiness even when events unfold differently than anticipated,” Zamir told commanders during a drill at the Southern Command. “Our responsibility is to be prepared to act swiftly and protect residents, even when the threat changes.”

The exercise practiced surprise scenarios in the Yellow Line area of the Gaza Strip and in southern Israeli communities, including raids on military outposts, infiltrations by air, sea and land, drone threats and mass-casualty events.

Zamir said the IDF operates on all war fronts “in accordance with a determined and structured security doctrine” aimed at defending the border, including against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Senior Hamas officials and terrorists who took part in the Oct. 7 massacre “are being pursued and eliminated,” he added.

Zamir pointed to Saturday’s strike on three Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists who he said posed as humanitarian aid workers, and to last week’s elimination of the commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade.

He said the IDF would “reinforce forward defensive areas” and “maintain its presence and defend communities from within enemy territory.”

“The security of the State of Israel and the protection of its civilians are our guiding principles,” Zamir added.