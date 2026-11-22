The Israel Defense Forces shed more light on Sunday on the three Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives it targeted in the northern Gaza Strip the previous day, identifying them by name and denying claims they were aid workers.

The IDF named Ahmad Badran Nimer Sawafiri, a company commander in the terrorist group’s engineering unit, along with Mustafa Yousef Mustafa Rifai and Khaled Od Fathi Na’im.

At the time of the strike, the three men were conducting a “reconnaissance tour between operational positions controlled by various terrorist organizations,” the military said.

One of them had previously worked for an international humanitarian aid organization and was dismissed after the IDF provided the organization with information showing that he was a terrorist, according to the statement.

In a statement on Saturday, the IDF said that the Islamic Jihad operatives were struck while driving a vehicle used to transport food and logistical supplies for terrorist units.

The claims that these were aid workers are false, the army said, adding that the incident serves as “further evidence of the cynical use of aid by terrorist organizations and the way terrorists are presented as aid workers following IDF strikes.”

The military added that the three were struck from the air to eliminate the threat they posed.

‼️ FALSELY PRESENTED AS AID WORKERS: The IDF struck 3 Islamic Jihad terrorists traveling in a vehicle used to transport food and logistical supplies to members of the terrorist organization in Gaza.



Following the strike, Gazan sources claimed the terrorists were aid workers… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 21, 2026

IDF kills three terrorist commanders

On Friday, the IDF said that, together with the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet), three commanders of Hamas’s and Islamic Jihad’s elite forces were killed in separate strikes in the Gaza Strip over the past week.

Thaer al-Wadia, commander of the Islamic Jihad’s commandos in the Gaza City area, was killed there on Thursday, the IDF said.

Abd al-Raouf Na’im Abd al-Hai Nabhan, deputy head of a Hamas Nukhba Force cell, who infiltrated southern Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacres, was eliminated in the Nuseirat area on Wednesday, according to the army.

Ahmed Abu Armana, commander of the elite force of Islamic Jihad’s Central Camps Brigade, who was responsible for training terrorists and coordinating activities with Hamas, was slain earlier in the week, the IDF said.

Israeli “security forces are deployed in the area in accordance with the [ceasefire] agreement and will continue to act to remove any immediate threat,” the military added.

The Nukhba Force is Hamas’s elite assault force. In this announcement, the IDF also used the term “Nukhba” for elite units within Islamic Jihad.

In a separate statement on Friday, the IDF said that it struck several terrorists from Hamas’s “military” wing while they were meeting to advance terrorist plots against Israeli civilians and soldiers in the central Gaza Strip.

Among those targeted were terrorists from the Nukhba Force who invaded the northwestern Negev during the Oct. 7 massacre, the IDF said.

These operatives were involved in efforts to rebuild the armed capabilities of Hamas and advance terrorist activities against Israeli troops and civilians, “systematically violating the ceasefire,” the military stated.