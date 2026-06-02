IDF doctor slain in Hezbollah drone strike

An Israel Defense Forces medic was killed during military operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, the IDF said on Monday night.

IDF Capt. Dr. Ori Yosef Silvester, 30, from Tel Aviv, served as a doctor in the Givati Brigade’s 424th Infantry Battalion.

Six other troops sustained injuries in the drone attack, including two officers and a soldier who were listed as being in serious condition, according to the military statement.

The total death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the War of Redemption now stands at 952, according to official IDF data.

Hezbollah has killed 13 IDF soldiers since the shaky ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon first went into effect on April 17.

The announcement of Silvester’s death came around an hour after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and asked him “not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon.”

“He turned his troops around. Thank you Bibi,” the president stated. “I also had a conversation with representatives of the leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them.”

Netanyahu subsequently stated that he told Trump “that if Hezbollah does not stop firing at our cities and citizens, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut.”

“This position of ours remain unchanged,” Netanyahu’s office said in response to Washington’s announcement. “Concurrently, the IDF will continue to operate as planned in Southern Lebanon.”

Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Netanyahu on April 26 accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the fragile ceasefire with Lebanon, which was extended for another 45 days last month.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities,” the prime minister said. “We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well.”

The IDF has been advancing deeper into Lebanon for several days after crossing the Litani River, and is now some 5 kilometers, or 3 miles, from Nabatieh, a major urban center and Hezbollah stronghold.