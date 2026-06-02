Malawian children arrive in Israel for life-saving heart treatment

Ten children from Malawi arrived in Israel this week to undergo life-saving cardiac treatment, marking a milestone in the growing humanitarian and medical partnership between the Jewish state and the southeastern African nation.

The young patients, accompanied by eight mothers and a nurse, will receive treatment at the Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon under the auspices of Save a Child’s Heart (SACH), the Israeli nonprofit that provides cardiac care to children from developing countries.

The youngsters, aged 2 to 19, were identified during SACH’s first-ever medical screening mission to Malawi in May 2025. Many suffer from congenital heart defects or rheumatic heart disease, a potentially life-threatening condition that can develop following untreated streptococcal infections, the organization said in a press release.

While SACHS treated its first Malawian patient in 2019 and a second in 2024, this is the first time a group of children from the country has traveled to Israel together for treatment.

“My son Prince needed heart surgery, and we waited for almost a year after the doctors from Save a Child’s Heart came to Malawi on their mission and examined him,” said Magret Pitani, mother of 8-year-old Prince Pitani. “During that time, I was anxious and constantly praying to God that my son would receive this life-saving opportunity to travel to Israel for cardiac care. When we learned that the flights were finally booked, I felt hope and relief for the first time in a long time.”

Fiskani Ngwira, mother of 3-year-old Zakiyah, described the uncertainty leading up to the journey.

“I didn’t know if this trip was really going to happen,” she said. “I kept praying to God for this opportunity for my daughter. Now we are finally here, and we are so happy. The doctors, volunteers, and everyone at Save a Child’s Heart have been so kind and accommodating to us. Zakiyah will soon go through surgery, and we are filled with hope.”

Landmark mission

The children were selected during a four-day screening mission conducted by Save a Child’s Heart at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, in May 2025.

During the mission, Israeli and Malawian medical teams screened approximately 150 children. Eighty-eight were diagnosed with treatable heart conditions and identified as candidates for surgery or catheterization procedures through the Israeli organization.

The Israeli delegation was led by senior pediatric cardiologists Dr. Hanita Shai and Dr. Akiva (Aki) Tamir, who worked alongside Malawian physicians led by Dr. Yamikani Chimalizeni. In addition to diagnosing patients, the mission focused on training local medical teams and strengthening Malawi’s long-term capacity to provide pediatric cardiac care.

The newly arrived children are among the first patients identified during that screening mission to begin treatment in Israel.

Building ties through medicine

SACH Executive Director Simon Fisher said the initiative reflects both humanitarian and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

“We are hopeful the breakthrough with children coming to Israel will also serve to facilitate an invitation for Israel’s designated ambassador to Malawi to be invited to Lilongwe to submit his credentials,” Fisher said.

The project is part of Save a Child’s Heart’s broader vision of helping establish a future center of excellence for pediatric cardiac care in Malawi.

Relations between the organization and Malawi have deepened in recent years. In April 2024, SACH hosted an official delegation led by Malawi Foreign Minister Nancy Tembo and other senior officials at its Legacy Heritage Children’s Home in Holon, shortly after Malawi opened its first embassy in Israel.

Momentum continued in April 2025, when Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel visited Malawi and announced the launch of expanded Save a Child’s Heart activities in the country.

Founded in 1995, Save a Child’s Heart has treated more than 8,000 children from 75 countries, regardless of nationality, religion or financial background. The organization has also trained hundreds of doctors and medical professionals worldwide, helping expand access to pediatric cardiac care far beyond Israel’s borders.