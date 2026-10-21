IDF kills Hamas terrorist involved in Shani Louk’s abduction

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it had eliminated Hamas terrorist Tamer Mohammad Ibrahim al-Zabaq in an airstrike in the Jabalia area of the Gaza Strip the previous day.

Al-Zabaq infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and took part in abducting Shani Louk, whom terrorists killed that day and whose body they paraded through Gaza on the back of a pickup truck.

Louk, 22, was a German-Israeli tattoo artist who attended the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im. Israeli forces recovered her remains in May 2024.

In a joint statement, the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said al-Zabaq had recently worked to advance attacks against Israeli troops and civilians and rebuild Hamas’s military capabilities, in violation of the ceasefire.

IDF, ISA kill senior Hamas security official in Gaza City

The IDF and Shin Bet said on Tuesday that they had eliminated Akram Bassam Shaaban Yassin, a senior official in Hamas’s General Security Mechanism, in an airstrike in the Gaza City area earlier that day.

The covert apparatus protects senior Hamas leaders, coordinates their movement between emergency facilities and compiles intelligence to support the terrorist group’s leadership and plans for attacks against Israel, according to the joint statement.

The IDF and Shin Bet said Yassin had recently worked to advance attacks against Israeli troops and civilians and restore Hamas’s military capabilities, in violation of the ceasefire.

IDF targets two suspects in Gaza who posed ‘immediate threat’

The IDF struck two suspects in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 19 who had crossed the Yellow Line and attempted to sabotage operational infrastructure, posing an “immediate threat,” the military said on Tuesday.

Hits were confirmed, the army added.

The so-called Yellow Line is a border delineating the area within Gaza under IDF control. It runs along the Strip from the north to the south, with Israeli forces stationed to its east.

Israeli soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered Oct. 10, 2025, ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the military stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced that three Hamas weapons storage facilities across the Gaza Strip were dismantled on Oct. 15.

The terrorist organization stored dozens of weapons at the sites, including rocket-propelled grenades and launchers, rockets and Kalashnikov rifles, according to the joint statement.

Advance warnings were issued to nearby civilians before the strikes, and precision munitions and aerial surveillance were also used to reduce the risk of harm to noncombatants, the IDF said.

Multimillion-shekel Gaza contracts fraud uncovered

Meanwhile, the Israel Police arrested 21 suspects on Tuesday, including career military personnel and civilian contractors, in a multimillion-shekel fraud and bribery investigation involving heavy engineering equipment used by the IDF in the Gaza Strip.

The arrests followed a months-long undercover investigation conducted by the Israel Police’s Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit, the Military Police and the Israel Tax Authority, according to an Israel Police statement.

The suspects are accused of offenses including fraud, bribery, money laundering and breach of trust in connection with civilian companies contracted to support IDF operations in the Strip, the statement continued.

IDF reveals internal Hamas document

On Monday, the IDF released an internal Hamas document showing that the terrorist organization planted explosive devices adjacent to displaced persons camps in the Gaza Strip during the war “to confuse the enemy’s efforts.”

The document, which the IDF said was written by Hamas’s engineering department in April 2024, proposed detonating the bombs as IDF troops approached.