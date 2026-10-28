IDF kills three Hamas terrorists in Gaza, including Oct. 7 kidnapper

The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that it killed three Hamas Nukhba Force terrorists in airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Oct. 22 and 23, including one who participated in the abduction of Israeli civilians during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Ahmed Muhammad Ahmed Baraka, killed in southern Gaza on Thursday, took part in the abduction of several Israelis, including Alexander Dancyg from Kibbutz Nir Oz, and later helped hold hostages, including Nimrod Cohen, according to the IDF.

Two other terrorists, Nukhba platoon commander Omar Awadallah and Moataz Mahmoud Mohammed Al-Nimr, were killed in northern Gaza on Friday.

The military said the three had been planning attacks against Israeli troops and civilians and working to rebuild Hamas’s capabilities in violation of the ceasefire. It said the strikes were carried out using precision munitions and aerial surveillance to minimize civilian harm.