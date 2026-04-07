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Trump agrees to ‘double sided ceasefire’ with Iran for two weeks

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all military objectives,” the U.S. president said.

Apr. 7, 2026

Trump agrees to ‘double sided ceasefire’ with Iran for two weeks

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Trump black and white
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House en route Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 11, 2026. Credit: Molly Riley/White House.
( Apr. 7, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday evening that he agreed to a “double sided ceasefire” with Iran after talking to the Pakistani prime minister and field marshal, who “requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran.”

If the Iranian regime agrees to the “complete, immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump stated. “This will be a double sided ceasefire.”

Trump said that the “reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all military objectives and are very far along with a definitive agreement concerning long term peace with Iran and peace in the Middle East.”

“We received a 10-point proposal from Iran and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” Trump said. “Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the agreement to be finalized and consummated.”

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