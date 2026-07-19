IDF seals parts of Western Negev ahead of right-wing march to Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces declared parts of the western Negev a closed military zone on Sunday ahead of a planned march toward the Gaza border by activists calling for rebuilding Jewish communities in the enclave.

“Following a situational assessment, it was decided to impose a closed military zone order in the western Negev from 8:00 a.m. today until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow,” the military said.

The CMZ extends from Yad Mordechai Junction west of Route 34 to Sha’ar HaNegev Junction, and from there west of Route 232 to the border community of Kibbutz Kerem Shalom.

“We emphasize that entry into the communities will be permitted for residents and workers in the area,” according to the statement, which added that “the IDF is prepared in the area.”

The event, dubbed the “March of Thousands” and organized by several right-wing groups, is expected to include attempts to enter northern Gaza, Channel 12 News reported.

“Today, we will all march together with a clear demand: Settle the northern perimeter—before the elections! Make the perimeter permanent—resettle Gaza now!” the Nachala Settlement Movement, which advocates reestablishing Jewish communities in Gaza, said on Sunday.

The march is scheduled to depart from Yad Mordechai Junction at 5 p.m.

Organizers have said the march is expected to draw several Cabinet ministers, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, as well as lawmakers from the ruling Likud, Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties.