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News   Israel News

IDF: New footage shows Hezbollah using civilians as human shields

Israel’s military released visual evidence that the Iranian terror proxy used Lebanese civilian sites to store weapons, fire rockets and dig tunnels, endangering noncombatants.

May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Weapons are seen inside an ambulance in the Qantara area of Southern Lebanon after being discovered by Golani Brigade troops. Credit: IDF.
Weapons are seen inside an ambulance in the Qantara area of Southern Lebanon after being discovered by Golani Brigade troops. Credit: IDF.
( May 26, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday published extensive visual evidence that it says further proves Hezbollah’s systematic use of Lebanese civilians as human shields.

The materials, released by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, show rockets fired from a school, weapons stockpiled in a government hospital in Bint Jbeil and terror tunnels dug beneath civilian areas, including a clothing store in Al-Khiyam.

According to the IDF, the footage documents launchers moved into homes, schools and other civilian structures immediately after rocket-fire, as well as a weapons-production site embedded in a clinic that triggered powerful secondary explosions when struck.

Additional videos and still photographs show rifles, rockets and other munitions discovered in ambulances, inside a children’s bedroom and along a tunnel network in the Qantara area, including images captured on the body cameras of soldiers and a military dog, underscoring Israel’s charge that the Iranian terror proxy has turned civilian infrastructure in Southern Lebanon into a military zone.

More IDF visual documentation:

Hezbollah
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