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News   Israel News

IDF strikes Hamas arms depots, including one inside Gaza mosque

The depots contained weapons intended for use against Israeli soldiers and civilians alike, the military said.

JNS Staff
A mosque in the Jabalia camp north of Gaza City, Nov. 9, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.
A mosque in the Jabalia camp north of Gaza City, Nov. 9, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.
(July 29, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli Defense Forces said on Wednesday that it had struck several Hamas weapons storage sites in central and northern Gaza over the past week, including one that had been established inside a mosque.

The depots contained weapons intended for use against soldiers operating along the ceasefire line, as well as Israeli civilians, “and were dismantled in order to remove the threat,” according to the military.

The weapons storage site inside a mosque “is an additional example of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip exploiting civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes by storing weapons in the heart of the civilian population, including in religious sites, to facilitate terrorist activity,” the IDF said.

Soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any threat,” it added.

The current ceasefire went into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan civilians invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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