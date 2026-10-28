IDF voter turnout reaches 79.9%
(Oct. 28, 2026 / JNS)
Voter turnout among Israel Defense Forces personnel reached 79.9% in Tuesday’s Knesset election, the military said, reporting a 6.2% increase compared with elections for the 25th Knesset.
More than 890 military polling stations operated at bases and units nationwide and in combat zones, about a quarter of them mobile.
Early voting began on Oct. 21 to accommodate operational requirements.
סיכום הבחירות לכנסת ה-26 בצה"ל:— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 28, 2026
79.9% מכלל המשרתים מימשו את זכותם להצביע
לכל הפרטים>>> https://t.co/u385nUIzcY pic.twitter.com/u8ce5jxfMi