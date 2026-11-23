The Supreme Planning Council of the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration is advancing plans for 1,515 housing units in Samaria, including the first assisted-living facility of its kind in the area, Channel 14 News reported on Sunday.

In the western Samaria community of Karnei Shomron, a plan for 436 housing units will be advanced, alongside a 250-unit assisted-living facility, according to the report.

In nearby Etz Efraim, in the Samaria Regional Council, a 192-unit plan will receive final approval.

Meanwhile, in the Binyamin Regional Council community of Haresha, a plan for 637 units will receive final approval. Together with another approved plan, more than 900 units will be advanced in the community.

“Judea and Samaria is no longer the backyard of the State of Israel, but the heart of the land and the state,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also serves as a minister in the Defense Ministry overseeing civilian affairs in Judea and Samaria, wrote on X on Monday, sharing the report.

“Against those who collaborate with supporters of terrorism and want to establish a Palestinian state, we are fortifying and strengthening the settlement enterprise. We will continue to lead a broad wave of construction and regularization because this land belongs to us,” he added.

Smotrich thanked the Civil Administration and the Settlement Administration for advancing the plans.