After spending a week speaking with Jewish communities across America, I have become increasingly concerned that American Jews are fighting the wrong war.

American Jewish institutions recognize the growing threat of antisemitism. They invest in security, organize educational initiatives and speak out against hatred. Yet too often, they fail to confront the ideological forces driving much of the hostility they face.

Instead, they remain trapped within a progressive political framework that makes it difficult to distinguish between protecting religious minorities and confronting political movements that reject the fundamental principles of Western civilization.

The result is a Jewish community increasingly focused on the symptoms of the disease while failing to identify and treat its underlying causes.

For generations, American Jewish institutions have embraced progressive movements, including civil rights, minority protections and social justice. These commitments became deeply embedded in American Jewish communal life. But somewhere along the way, progressive political assumptions became moral principles that could not be questioned.

Today, progressive movements that champion feminism, individual liberty, secularism and equality increasingly find themselves defending or excusing political organizations rooted in religious doctrines that reject those very principles—including radical Islam.

The explanation for this lies partly in the progressive tendency to divide society into oppressors and oppressed. Once Muslims are categorized as an oppressed minority, criticism of Islamic political doctrine can be dismissed as prejudice, regardless of its substance.

This creates a convenient shield for Islamic authoritarian movements, allowing them to invoke minority rights while promoting political systems that would deny those same rights to others.

Jewish institutions that have embraced this framework often struggle to confront the contradiction, even when the consequences threaten their own communities.

Western leaders have spent decades searching for a terminology that allows them to discuss Islamic violence without confronting the political and military traditions manifested throughout Islamic history.

We hear about extremism, radicalization and fundamentalism, as though the political ambitions of Hamas, ISIS and al-Qaeda appeared out of nowhere.

They did not.

Islam emerged as both a religion and a political civilization, with traditions of government, jurisprudence, military conquest and territorial expansion. These traditions cannot simply be ignored because they make modern Western audiences uncomfortable.

Harold Rhode, in his 2026 study “Islamic Warfare and the October 7th Massacre,” challenged the Western tendency to understand Islam exclusively through the lens of private religious belief. Raymond Ibrahim, in Sword and Scimitar, similarly placed contemporary conflicts within a much longer history of confrontation between Islamic empires and Christian Europe.

The relevance of this history is not that every Muslim embraces political conquest. It is that movements seeking Islamic religious supremacy draw upon traditions that Western policymakers frequently misunderstand or dismiss.

The central question is whether political doctrines demanding the supremacy of Islamic religious authority can coexist with individual liberty, freedom of conscience and democratic government. And the answer is no.

A political system that demands submission to Islamic religious law over constitutional government stands in direct opposition to the foundations of Western civilization. We should have the confidence to say so.

American Jews understandably interpret hostility directed toward them as antisemitism. But focusing exclusively on that risks missing the broader ideological struggle. The ambitions of Hamas, Islamic State and al-Qaeda extend far beyond the Jewish people. Nor is the challenge confined to terrorist organizations.

What begins as a question of Jewish security becomes a question about the future of Western civilization itself.

Broader Islamic political movements seek, through varying methods, to expand the influence and authority of Islamic religious doctrine over public life. Some pursue violence, while others operate through political organization, institutional influence, and demands for changes to existing laws and customs.

These methods are not identical, but the underlying conflict is the same. The question is whether Islamic religious authority should supersede the laws and freedoms of Western societies.

The persecution of Christians and Yazidis under the Islamic State demonstrated the consequences of religious supremacy enforced through violence. Meanwhile, developments in cities such as London, Paris and Dearborn, Mich., raise important questions about integration, competing political values, and the relationship between religious authority and civil law.

What begins as a question of Jewish security becomes a question about the future of Western civilization itself.

Yet much of American Jewry remains focused on playing defense. We issue condemnations, appeal to authorities, increase security, and explain why accusations against Israel and Jewish communities are unfair. Meanwhile, our adversaries continue setting the terms of the debate.

Why are Jewish organizations constantly defending themselves against accusations from activists whose own ideological positions deserve far greater scrutiny? Why must Israel repeatedly justify its right to defend its citizens while those who excuse the deliberate murder of civilians present themselves as moral authorities?

It’s time to seize the initiative.

That means pursuing legal action against unlawful intimidation and discrimination, demanding accountability from universities and public institutions and challenging organizations that justify political violence or religious supremacy. It means exposing contradictions between the human-rights language of activists and the authoritarian movements they defend.

Instead of endlessly responding to accusations, Jewish organizations should force their adversaries to defend their own positions.

American Jews must also recognize the implications and reconsider their political alliances. For example, For too long, parts of American Jewish institutional life have treated conservative Christian communities with greater suspicion than movements that excuse hostility toward Jews. This is a serious strategic mistake.

Jewish and Christian Americans share an interest in defending the civilization that has allowed both communities to flourish. The Judeo-Christian moral tradition, together with constitutional government and the rule of law, helped shape a society in which religious freedom, individual liberties, intellectual inquiry and human dignity could flourish.

These achievements are worth defending. Jews and Christians do not need to agree on theology, abortion, education or every domestic political question to recognize their common interest in protecting those foundations.

A meaningful alliance must extend beyond interfaith dinners and declarations of friendship. It should involve coordinated legal efforts, joint public advocacy and support for institutions defending constitutional liberties against religious authoritarianism.

As an Israeli combat reservist who has spent much of the past three years fighting, I have experienced the consequences of ideological conflict firsthand. In Israel, these consequences are immediate and physical. We experience them on our borders, in our homes and in the lives of our soldiers and their families.

In America, the warning signs are different: campus intimidation, political rhetoric, institutional failures and growing insecurity within Jewish communities.

That difference in experience can create a dangerous difference in perception.

On Oct. 7, Israel learned what can happen when we misunderstand an enemy’s intentions and surrender the initiative.

American Jews should not need a similar catastrophe to recognize the importance of confronting ideological threats before they become physical ones. The answer is not another conference condemning antisemitism or another declaration that hatred has no place in society. Leaders must reconsider their priorities, alliances, and willingness to confront ideas that threaten their communities.

They must stop allowing their adversaries to dictate the public debate and begin building alliances with those who share their commitment to the foundations of Western civilization.

The Jews are not the final target of jihadist movements. Those movements’ ambitions extend to the wider Western world.

The question is whether American Jews will recognize the scale of the struggle before it’s too late. We cannot afford to spend our time apologizing for defending a civilization that others are determined to undermine.