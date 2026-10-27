Israel eases rules on disqualifying election ballots

Israel’s Central Elections Committee on Tuesday night issued new guidelines stating that ballots with defects will not automatically be disqualified if the voter’s choice can be clearly identified.

However, defects that could reveal a voter’s identity may still be grounds for disqualification, a committee spokesperson said.

“The guiding principle is to ensure that every voter’s vote is included in the results, and a ballot should only be invalidated when it cannot be accepted as valid,” the guidelines state.

Potential defects include holes, stains, scribbles and printing errors.