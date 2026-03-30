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News   Israel News

Israel foils Hamas terror network run from Turkey

An operative in the Anatolian nation directed a cell in Samaria and recruited two locals for terrorist activity, the Shin Bet said.

Mar. 30, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel foils Hamas terror network run from Turkey

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Thousands demonstrate to show solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza enclave, at the Galata Bridge in Istanbul on Jan. 1, 2025. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Thousands demonstrate to show solidarity with the Palestinians amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, at the Galata Bridge in Istanbul on Jan. 1, 2025. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
( Mar. 30, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Monday it uncovered a Hamas terror network in Judea and Samaria that was directed by a Hamas operative based in Turkey.

The cell was allegedly overseen by Mahmoud Radwan, a Hamas member released in a 2025 prisoner exchange and deported to Turkey after serving a prison term in Israel for his role in the 2001 murder of Yossi Alfasi. Radwan is accused of recruiting two residents of the village of Azzun, near Qalqiliya in western Samaria, for planned terrorist activity.

According to the Shin Bet, Radwan met the recruits in Turkey in December 2025, discussed his ongoing terrorist involvement, and encouraged them to join his efforts.

Indictments were recently filed against the suspects.

The agency said it would continue to act “resolutely” against attempts by Hamas and other groups to advance terror activity against Israel from abroad and within Judea and Samaria.

Judea and Samaria Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Middle East Defense and Security
JNS Staff
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