Israel foils Hamas terror network run from Turkey

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Monday it uncovered a Hamas terror network in Judea and Samaria that was directed by a Hamas operative based in Turkey.

The cell was allegedly overseen by Mahmoud Radwan, a Hamas member released in a 2025 prisoner exchange and deported to Turkey after serving a prison term in Israel for his role in the 2001 murder of Yossi Alfasi. Radwan is accused of recruiting two residents of the village of Azzun, near Qalqiliya in western Samaria, for planned terrorist activity.

According to the Shin Bet, Radwan met the recruits in Turkey in December 2025, discussed his ongoing terrorist involvement, and encouraged them to join his efforts.

Indictments were recently filed against the suspects.

The agency said it would continue to act “resolutely” against attempts by Hamas and other groups to advance terror activity against Israel from abroad and within Judea and Samaria.

